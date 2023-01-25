The NinerAlert and NinerNotice systems ensure that UNC Charlotte students and staff can remain aware of potential campus safety threats. However, a large portion of the student population lives in the area directly surrounding campus. Thus, the geographical scope and severity of these alerts must be expanded.
A NinerAlert is issued when there is a direct threat to campus safety, and a NinerNotice is issued to spread information regarding non-threatening updates to campus operations. Examples of a situation in which a NinerAlert is utilized include severe weather alerts and lockdowns. NinerNotices are issued in cases of phone service outages, water line breaks and generally non-threatening scenarios.
"There's some nuance between the two as well," said Christopher Gonyar, Director of Emergency Management at Charlotte. "NinerNotices go out via email and social media, whereas NinerAlerts–depending on the seriousness of the incident–have a variety of different methods."
One example of an innovative way to spread a NinerAlert was during the tornado warning on Jan. 12, where all desktop computer monitors in the Student Union locked and displayed the alert message.
Charlotte is largely a commuter school–only 24% of students live on campus. There are several apartment complexes loosely associated with the University within a few miles of the Dubois Campus, such as The Edge, East Village, University Crossing and Rush. However, most NinerAlerts and NinerNotices only cover buildings directly surrounding the school.
Gonyar explained that the area of coverage for NinerAlerts and Notices is different depending on the type of threat, but the "polygon" drawn often falls around two miles. For the Center City campus, it follows the I-277 loop around Uptown.
Crime in University City is growing significantly, yet NinerAlerts and Notices have been shying away from reporting incidents regarding crimes committed on and off campus. Since the beginning of the 2022-23 academic school year, there have been incidents of car break-ins, catalytic converter theft on and off campus and a man arrested in the Student Union for trespassing. Still, not a single alert or notice was issued for any of these despite all of them occurring on or around campus.
Additionally, the lack of communication serves as a breeding ground for rumors, and people will begin to speculate and fuel the rumor mill.
The student body has a right to know what is occurring in their surroundings. It is difficult to rely on third-party apps such as Citizen for information regarding incidents in the University's vicinity. Databases such as the UNC Charlotte Police Log help combat suspicion and misinformation but are updated slowly.
While NinerAlerts and NinerNotices are beneficial tools for communicating threats and updates, they should be amended to inform students of any criminal activities, including those in off-campus student housing. Students should feel that their university is watching out for them.