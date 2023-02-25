Students from all backgrounds come together to pursue an education at UNC Charlotte. Despite this, there is not a diverse array of options available for people with dietary restrictions and accommodations for people trying to eat healthier.
College is an opportunity to experience new things and make the campus a new home. But how can it be classified as a new home if it does not fulfill essential needs?
For instance, the dining halls have protein options, but none specifically cater to religious accommodations such as halal or kosher meals. There are also meager options suited for vegan or vegetarian students.
If students are paying for access to these dining options, they should cater to students' needs. Students cannot simply ignore their food restrictions because they live on campus. It is a lifestyle they must follow, and restrictive campus dining is making it harder for them to follow their beliefs.
Restaurants on campus also have this issue. Recently, Panda Express got rid of their Beyond The Original Orange Chicken, which many students claimed to be a good substitute for vegetarians and people who can only eat certain types of meat.
This is not the first time a restaurant on campus has stopped selling—or has not sold—an accessible meal option off of the menu. Items like Subway's Veggie Patty, Wendy's Fish Fillet and even Starbucks' plant-based and fish options are unavailable on campus. To combat this, Charlotte should offer these options on their menus once again.
"Having more accessible options promotes inclusivity on campus," said Rida Zainab, a fourth-year biology major. "I know colleges are all about increasing diversity and inclusivity, so this would obviously help with that."
Trying to eat healthily in college is an issue that students all around America have been struggling with. An ever-looming prophecy known as the "Freshman 15" is often thrown on social media. It refers to the idea that, when students start their college lives, they may neglect to stay healthy by being physically inactive or stress eating.
"Good health is very important for students who are still growing and developing and for maximum functioning," said Zahra Dar, an accounting graduate from Charlotte. "I'm sure it impacts mental health at least indirectly because the better and more you're eating, the better you feel."
Serving oily and fatty foods in the dining halls does not help this issue either. For example, Crown and SoVi are filled with rows of pizza, fries, burgers, soda and desserts, yet only one small salad bar is hidden near the middle or back.
Charlotte should promote healthy eating habits with more than just salads. For instance, they could include healthy meals such as roasted or baked chicken with greens, bagel bars for breakfast and maybe even a day in the week where the entire menu has more nutritious and enriched food items.
Charlotte should also work towards opening another restaurant with a healthy menu, such as Charlotte Greens. The campus worked hard to establish the Starbucks in Atkins. The same energy should be towards adding a healthy restaurant in Prospector's upper level or the Student Union food court. Moreover, more accessible food options could generate more revenue for the University. This could generate funding for other campus projects, such as more parking.
Healthy food options and meals that cater to all backgrounds are essential to creating a more welcoming and inclusive environment at Charlotte. While it may not seem like it, establishing healthier and more inclusive food options could be a big step in the right direction if the University follows through.