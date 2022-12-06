Christmas has been celebrated for over a millennium but has turned into more of a capitalist holiday than a family one over the past century.
The origins of Christmas celebrations can be traced to ancient Rome, and it has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1870. It is a holiday meant to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, a pivotal spiritual leader and the son of God in the Christian religion. It is a time for families to come together and be thankful for what they have.
However, over the past century or so, Christmas has been monetized by corporations. Christmas is advertised several months before the actual holiday, with stores promoting sales, Christmas-themed items and a plethora of decorations. Nowadays, the holiday now values money rather than family.
The competitive nature of gift-giving can create a superficial bond between people. These sorts of gift exchanges prioritize materialism over sentimentality. Material wealth is seen as a sign of success in a capitalist society. With this mentality, buying a grand, expensive gift shows how much you care about someone. However, sentimental and thoughtful gifts more accurately represent how well you know someone; regardless of how much you spent.
Moreover, consumerism during the holidays is encouraged by corporations. Since many people celebrate Christmas, corporations exploit this opportunity to market limited-time sales and winter-themed items to customers. This happens with most Western holidays, but especially during the Christmas season since one of the traditions is exchanging presents.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two days dedicated to holiday season shopping. In the late 1980s, retailers associated 'Black Friday' with shopping and how accountants used different ink colors. More recently, in 2005, Cyber Monday became popular after the National Retail Federation coined the term. Both of these marketed holidays advertise deals to consumers so they can purchase gifts in bulk for everyone on their lists.
At the same time, consumerism during the holiday season is beneficial for small businesses. For those who do still enjoy sentimental gifts, small businesses are a wonderful way to find them.
Modern-day Christmas is focused more on capitalist spending than family values. This creates a superficial connection between our loved ones and us. This holiday season, remember to make memories with family and friends and enjoy your time together, whether it involves spending money or not.