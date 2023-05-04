In the wake of a growing legal fight between Florida’s government and Disney over the company’s speech, a bill was recently introduced to the N.C. General Assembly to offer Disney a place here instead.
It indicates the growing abuses of power that are testing governments’ authorities and the limits of the American experiment. These abuses range from attacks on legislative autonomy and legislators to attempts to use the government to stifle free speech. People must be wary and take action to deny them success.
The essentials of liberty
Measures to oppose abuse of power are at the heart of American democracy. In the Constitution, the right of representation, so the people’s voices are heard, is enshrined, as is the freedom of speech in the Bill of Rights.
The concept extends to the design of government itself. Powers are separated between various branches, such as the executive, legislature and judicial arenas, to deny the centralization of power.
As James Madison wrote, “The accumulation of all powers legislative, executive and judiciary in the same hands… may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.”
The people’s legislators silenced
Contrary to these ideals, recent months have seen legislatures stifle the representation and speech of multiple legislators over minor or even legal occurrences.
In April, protests in Tennessee spilled over into the state house, where multiple legislators joined in protests on the house floor. One would expect a reasonable punishment for such a breach of decorum. However, instead of punishment, the legislature sought to remove them entirely, expelling two of the three involved.
A similar situation happened In Montana when the legislature instituted a gag rule that denied representative Zooey Zephyr the opportunity to speak because of inflammatory rhetoric.
The issue crosses party lines. In Democratic Arizona, a Republican legislator was expelled over a breach of decorum and procedures in a bipartisan vote.
The sunshine kingdom
Few states have seen so many such abuses as Florida.
At the executive level, Governor Ron DeSantis set the mark by usurping the legislature’s authority to draw new congressional districts after the 2020 Census. DeSantis used his position to refuse the majority-Republican legislature its say in the new districts, even though that is their constitutional right.
When Disney opposed recent legislation in the state known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, DeSantis responded by punishing the business. After warning them not to get involved, DeSantis and the legislature passed legislation targeting the company. It is a clear case of the government using its power to stifle free speech, which companies have per the Supreme Court.
On the legislative side, a bill was recently introduced that required speakers discussing elected officials to register with and report to the state to do so legally.
A cause for concern
In all these cases, government processes are used to stifle the speech of others, expand the powers of a few, and put the government’s interests before the interests of the people and their representation.
Whether one supports the ideals or not, attacks upon any fundamental political rights and liberties erode the foundations upon which the republic is built. Moreover, these attacks expand the potential for those in power to serve themselves and their beliefs unfairly, leaving out those whom they oppose or punishing them for the opposition.
It comes draped in amusing clothing or under the guise of fairness or reason. But, to a free society, things that seek to deprive the people of essential political freedoms are quite the opposite – and must be opposed.