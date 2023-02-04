Cultural exchange on social media can lead to cultural appreciation and education as well as cultural appropriation and misuse. Adapting aspects of another culture as some trend without considering the culture's historical significance can harm entire communities.
It can be challenging to draw the line between cultural appropriation and appreciation. To appreciate rather than appropriate, it is important to understand the culture you adopt, especially its history of marginalization and oppression.
Some claim that because no culture is entirely unique, appropriation does not exist. Others think culture is up to debate and interpretation, so creatives like musicians and designers get a pass. However, appropriation can reinforce prejudices and racism since it tends to romanticize or sexualize cultural aspects.
For instance, the misuse of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) on social media is an example of cultural appropriation occurring today. Often, non-Black people misuse and overuse AAVE terms and phrases online. The impact of online culture on young non-Black people's speech indicates how drastically standard English could change.
The impact of digital media on English slang has repercussions. Although the widespread use of AAVE by non-Black speakers may seem to reflect an understanding of African American culture or a way to ease racial tensions, it is not that simple.
Many people in the white community, who flippantly overuse and eventually dismiss appropriated AAVE terms as "outdated" or "no longer cool," ultimately lack a sense of appreciation for AAVE.
While social media significantly impacts cultural appropriation by promoting it, globalization has also played a role. With the click of a finger, various cultures, religions and beliefs are now much more accessible to the globe due to mobile devices.
Many cultures become exposed to others through social media, literature, education and television. On the other hand, growing individualism and looser social ties weaken the sense of community at a more local level. Individual choices, interests and rights are prioritized within the global fight for talent that defines present-day society.
The principles of equality, equity and social justice are in jeopardy due to the interaction between growing individualism and globalization. Education is supposed to be a resource to limit social obstacles and support social inclusion.
Finally, how can one know whether to embrace some aspects of a culture while avoiding others? A desire for education and a deeper understanding of a culture is necessary for appreciation. People who genuinely want to understand another culture show respect for its people and customs by only taking part when invited.
The chance to express thoughts and cultural knowledge is provided by appreciation. One may buy directly from creators if they purchase artwork, apparel or other products. Additionally, one may spend time researching the item's importance and the appropriate or inappropriate ways to use it.
An openness to admitting mistakes is necessary. While making mistakes is inevitable, one should not engage in offensive behavior after becoming aware of its harmful effects.
Online cultural appropriation can disrespect entire communities. While experiencing cultural exchange on social media or in real life, it is crucial to be open to education and to listen to the perspectives of others.