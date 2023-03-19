Deep fakes manipulate both visual and auditory aspects of a person to appear as someone else. Most people struggle to distinguish what is real or fake.
Deep fakes are changing the way daily consumers perceive synthetic media content, and this technology is often used in modern media.
The highlights
In many ways, deep fakes shed light on the positive outcomes of artificial intelligence (AI). In various aspects of creative expression, digital art and reanimating history, deep fakes improve accessibility in productivity. In entertainment, deep fake technology is often referred to as CGI.
For example, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" by Lucasfilm, Carrie Fisher's young Princess Leia and Peter Crushing's Grand Moff Tarkin were deep faked to illustrate the iconic characters. Since then, Lucasfilm has gradually approved deep fake techniques in the recent 2021 production of "The Book of Boba Fett" with a cameo of young Luke Skywalker.
Deep fake technology is also used to bring history back to life. Historians and artists alter images and videos of prominent past public figures to commemorate their life in present day. Some even use this technology to heartwarmingly bring their loved ones back to life through digitization and lifelike movements.
The ethical dangers
On the other hand, the use of deep fakes is more likely to be used in disturbing and malicious ways. 96% of deep fakes are geared toward pornographic material and approximately 99% of that is targeted at female celebrities. This act damages a person's reputation and threatens emotional distress and employment loss.
In addition, deep fakes cause widespread fake news and misinformation. Anyone has access to put out inaccurate content. Deep fakes have challenged the minds of audience members regarding whether or not they should believe everything they see on social media.
Manipulated videos of politicians such as Barack Obama calling Former President Donald Trump a "total and complete dipshit" constantly surface on the internet. Deep fakes' impact on politics contributes to polarization and a threat to democracy in the United States.
Deep fakes have generated a system of broken trust in society, and distinguishing between real or fake videos will only get tougher with further advancements. Oddly enough, some technological inventions can detect deep fakes with the help of AI software but are weak compared to the believability and realistic nature of deep fakes.
Yet there are many ways to distinguish content from truth and falsehood. Unusual body or facial movements, poor quality lip-synching and unnatural shadowing are all signs that a video is deep faked.