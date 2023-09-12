The first GOP debate was held in Milwaukee, Wis., this past month and highlighted how the eight Republican presidential candidates would respond to human-interest issues.
The candidate's performance neglected to thoroughly address these issues due to distractions from businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former president Donald Trump's absence.
Trump decided not to attend and instead released a pre-taped interview "with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as a form of counterprogramming," according to CBS News' Kathryn Watson.
Ramaswamy continuously referred to Trump's presidency as his inspiration despite Trump being under four indictments. He also referred to his campaign as the start of a revolution.
Ramaswamy's bold response to addressing climate change spiraled the debate.
"I'm the only person on the stage who isn't bought and paid for, so I can say this. The climate change agenda is a hoax," said Ramaswamy.
Other candidates attacked Ramaswamy for being a 'rookie' based on his lack of experience regarding topics like foreign policy.
Former Vice President Mike Pence commented, "We need a president who's been there," according to a transcript of the debate by PBS.
With 38% of the American public describing themselves as Independents, issues such as climate change as a human-caused problem, which roughly 60% of Americans agree with, is a topic that candidates, whether Republican or Democrat, should provide detail on.
However, an aspect of the debate that did not get enough attention was politician Nikki Haley, who stands more moderately with issues regarding abortion bans. She supported that pursuing federal bans on abortion is harmful and Republicans "need to stop demonizing this issue," according to 19th News.
Her role in the primaries could sway swing states and balance the polarization along ideological lines, but unfortunately, candidates focused more on attacking Ramaswamy.
Fourth-year transfer student and vice president of College Republicans at UNC Charlotte, Ross Snyder, said that young voters should get more involved to understand issues that affect them. He explained that the College Republicans' purpose is to provide insightful conversations among students with a wide range of views and support student voting rights.
Snyder said that Ramaswamy had a target on his back.
"He has a plan, but he got hammered by others left and right, and I think it helped him," Snyder said.
The difficulty in finding common ground is likely to stem from 'extremist' party-driven candidates, socioeconomic imbalance and ideological identification. Especially on a college campus, identifying personal partisan issues and party affiliations can be difficult for students.
"If you don't know what you believe in, go research it, be active and get yourself out there," said Snyder.
Furthermore, the first GOP debate did not cover solutions to our politically divided nation and could stir confusion among populations of swing states and younger voters who want to hear productive answers to national issues. While it is too early to pinpoint the results of future debates, candidates must consider the public concern and consequences of a polarized country.