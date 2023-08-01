The world is embarking on a new journey as it comes to grips with AI. When even a high profession, such as lawyers, struggle with its use, it affects every aspect of life – including education.
With no way to turn back, educators have an opportunity to integrate the use of AI technology into the academic sphere while also ensuring that its use does not cause academic dishonesty. When these innovations become even more available, both as a good and ill for society, preparing posterity to make the greatest benefit possible is essential.
The explosion of AI
Over the past few years, a massive shift in AI has occurred in the technological and public arenas.
ChatGPT, released in 2022, is among the most well-known AI platforms; its predecessor GPT-1 was released in 2018. Whereas then the ability of AI to create was greatly limited, modern AI writing is sufficient to be used to write articles in place of humans.
Public interest in the technology has also grown considerably. Since the release of ChatGPT in November of 2022, search trends for AI-related things have skyrocketed. Like the Dot-com bubble of the late 1990s and the internet, the public is fascinated by the new possibilities.
The trouble of AI in schools
At the same time, the world of education has been forced to react as the growth of AI enters the classroom.
Because ChatGPT can write full essays, regardless of their accuracy, the ability to cheat with the technology is a prime concern. Some institutions have sought to ban the technology altogether, unwilling to bend their teaching practices.
To combat cheating, detection services for AI writing have been made. However, others, even by ChatGPT's creator OpenAI have proven inaccurate and been discontinued.
Other educators have sought a different approach. Some, such as Glenn Kleiman, see it as an opportunity to teach students about the limitations and uses of AI in a responsible manner. As the world heads toward its further integration, ensuring that people know the proper use of such tools would be better than ignoring the reality.
The case for responsible AI education
When it comes to the advancement of technology, certain innovations are impossible to hold back. As AI becomes more comprehensive, denying its existence only puts people behind.
Much like the use of calculators in the classroom, teaching techniques will need to be changed to account for both their utilization and their absence. This could mean that essays are written in person or by hand more often, such as math exams which require proctoring.
Additionally, educators could look to instead teach students how to use these tools to their greatest effectiveness. By helping posterity become more acquainted and comfortable using these resources properly, they might be better prepared for competing in an AI world and workforce.
The new world
The genie is out of the bottle when it comes to AI.
In terms of shaping the lives of Americans, educators are the chief object to give those that come after the tools to succeed.
Education on AI writing is not the only concern. As deepfakes and other forms of AI are increasingly a cause for concern with misinformation, helping the nation's future citizens recognize these items may be vital in the coming years.
A great opportunity exists to make a positive impact by taking the steps now to integrate AI into education. To ignore that reality would be an even greater folly.