For many, X, formerly known as Twitter, was home to rapid communication and the exchange of ideas among a world of unique individuals. In the hands of Elon Musk, this popular social media platform is now taking a turn for the worst.
Musk, who bought Twitter last year, has made significant changes to the platform by changing Twitter.com to X.com. Musk's concept of making X an "everything app" raises concerns for the future of Twitter because it could mean more transformations that ultimately fail users.
Currently, this change means that users are still encouraged to tweet and retweet messages, but the rebranding of the name also implies tweeting more than 140 characters.
In a recent tweet, Musk said, "Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing."
Some say that 2022 was the last "normal" year for Twitter and even argue that the app will never be the same under Musk. His approach towards bettering the app by allowing people to say absolutely anything they want did quite the opposite with increased misinformation, spam bots and hate speech.
The frustrating part of Musk's 'goals' for the platform is that he seems more talk than bite.
In one year, Musk has fired roughly 80% of its staff, leaving 1,500 active workers. He has also implemented monthly subscriptions for the blue checkmarks that have left no meaning or purpose and sneaky, behind-the-scenes tinkering with the algorithm by getting rid of content moderation rules.
Shaping X to become a multifunctional financial web is something that other companies and platforms like Instagram's Threads, Facebook-Meta and even TikTok are pursuing. However, these altercations for bettering the product the way Musk intends to is only driving users away.
Users are quick to notice when something is not cooperating to their liking and can move on to the next hot item in a heartbeat. This shift has already begun, with Mark Zuckerberg's Threads hitting 100 million users in its first week.
This shocking record triggered Musk to madness as he pushed for legal action and sparked an even bigger feud between Musk and Zuckerberg. Unfortunately, Musk announced that ad revenues are down 50% as of July 2023.
Social media consumers fear for the future of X, as it once was a comfort place for many and one of the most used platforms, which might not make it much longer.