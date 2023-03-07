The four-day workweek alleviates burnout without harming productivity. Employers should remodel work culture and impose this new schedule for the benefit of their employees and businesses.
The proposal is being tested in the United Kingdom, Sweden and the United States. It seeks to address the concerns of workers who felt burnt out from the demands of their workplace by using a model of four days of work and a fifth day of paid time off.
The benefits of the paid day off with a three-day weekend have been attractive to workers. A study in the U.K. has proven that the three-day weekend successfully addresses these concerns of burnout, with employees reporting feeling more relaxed than before the experiment.
This implementation has been considered and attempted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. When many Americans were forced to quarantine away from work for unprecedented amounts of time, the problems of those belonging to the "essential workers" category, such as health care and food service workers, became more apparent.
In addition to disproportionately low wages relative to the cost of living and unsafe working conditions, Americans are notoriously overworked. This issue has gotten worse as key industries experience labor shortages. This overworking leads to greater stress, poorer health and marginalized social lives as Americans spend less time for themselves and more on survival.
Despite concerns about destabilizing companies or the economy, this policy change has proven to cause negligible harm to productivity. On the contrary, iterations of this experiment worldwide have consistently reported that workers were able to complete their usual workloads and, in some cases, even more.
Only two of the 41 surveyed companies participating in the U.K.'s 2022 four-day workweek program reported any loss in productivity.
American labor laws must facilitate a universal four-day workweek covering not only white-collar jobs, such as office workers or bankers, but also working-class people. Many service and manual labor jobs in the U.S. do not have the same protections and relative wages as U.K. workers.
The direct blockade in America to the four-day workweek is that many non-salaried workers cannot afford it. In the U.K.'s implementation of this project, the traditional fifth day remained a paid day, which would be necessary for many.
However, tipped positions would still suffer significantly if their allowed hours were capped, given the disproportionately low wages of food service workers.
An additional hindrance to the success of an American version of this program is the differences in the minimum wage. While both systems employ tiered minimum wage systems, the American tiered wage policy allows for positions that take tips, such as waiters and bartenders, to be paid $2.13 an hour.
The United Kingdom's minimum wage is adjusted for inflation annually. It has also increased from the £4.81 ($5.79) entitled to those under 18 to the £9.50 ($11.43) minimum for adults 23 and above.
Although $7.25 – North Carolina's minimum wage – is not a living wage and would require raising to accommodate the four-day work week, it is substantially more than the $2.13 it is currently legal to pay tipped positions. Although this change would require government subsidy for restaurant owners and extensive planning to implement, it would allow food service workers to enjoy a four-day workweek without risking their livelihoods.
Even as the unique circumstances of American labor make implementing a four-day workweek difficult, studies have proven the project is worth pursuing. With companies seeing their workforces become more relaxed while generally maintaining and occasionally improving productivity, the policy proves to have a low economic cost.
More important than the potential effect on companies, the four-day workweek allows workers lowered stress levels and greater freedom to explore hobbies, spend time with family or simply take care of themselves.