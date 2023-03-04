The ban against gay and bisexual men giving blood is discriminatory and perpetuates stigma against the LGBTQ+ community.
The FDA ban began in the early 1980s after the AIDs epidemic was incorrectly labeled as a "gay disease."
It imposed a lifetime donation ban against gay and bisexual men. The ban also included intravenous drug users, sex workers and those diagnosed with HIV.
However, gay and bisexual men were the only ones discriminated against due to their identities rather than behaviors.
HIV being considered a "gay disease" is a false label because not all gay and bisexual men have HIV, as the ban seems to suggest. Additionally, those diagnosed with HIV are not exclusively gay and bisexual men.
Blood donation bans that single out gay and bisexual men contribute to harmful misconceptions such as gay and bisexual men are dirty, bad and dangerous.
The FDA has required tests on donated blood to search for HIV-1 since 1985 and HIV-2 since 1992, yet the ban continued for 30 years.
The risk of getting HIV by blood transfusion is low due to the screening process.
It was not until 2015 that the FDA changed the lifetime ban to a year-long deferral policy after individuals undergo a period of celibacy. The celibacy deferral period was then changed to three months in 2020.
As of late January 2023, the FDA proposed a policy favoring an individual risk assessment model over time-based restrictions.
This means individuals giving blood would be screened with a questionnaire to identify their HIV risk regardless of sexual or gender identity.
Risk assessment is still a beneficial policy as there is a 10-day exposure period where HIV may not be detectable.
The policy is under review and will be subject to a final ruling later this year.
The new proposed policy is a step in the right direction after gay and bisexual men have been unfairly discriminated against for years.
However, there are still current policies that discriminate against gay and bisexual men, such as prohibiting individuals who are taking HIV prevention medication from donating blood.
Policies like this discriminate against proactive individuals regarding their sexual health and attempt to characterize them as promiscuous.
In reality, taking preventative HIV medication reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by 99%.
Often, the policies against gay and bisexual men do not align with scientific data. Instead, they are a repeated attempt to stigmatize and demonize members of the LGBTQ+ community.