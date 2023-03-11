A “gap year” is the time taken off from school to recharge energy for academics or reconsider higher education. The time taken off from school is valuable for growing as an individual and deciding what path to take.
There are many reasons that people take gap years or semesters, with the most common being academic burnout and reevaluation of one’s long-term goals. Classes can quickly become stressful, and some students’ situations may make college more overwhelming.
It is a common belief that taking a break from school will deter one from making a return. There are many reasons behind this, such as life getting too busy with work, circumstances making it more difficult to have energy for school or changing long-term goals.
However, taking a hiatus from school has many benefits. Positive outcomes of a gap year include feeling refreshed and ready to take on school work, gaining real-world work experience, earning and saving money to continue with higher education, developing a mature mindset towards the future and setting realistic goals.
For many students, the immediate transition from high school to college feels like the only option laid out for them, and many students do not know themselves well enough to decide on what they want to major in.
Taking a gap year can help with building individuality and gaining important life experiences through activities such as traveling and volunteering. A person may not have time for these activities later down the road.
Moreover, not attending school for a semester or two would allow someone to save money. During this time, they could focus on working instead. Enrolling in a university can be expensive, so being financially prepared is crucial.
Since it is very common for students to go into college with their majors undecided, it would be more beneficial to learn about themselves first and try new things before making decisions that impact them for the rest of their lives.
Before going into the next semester of college, remember to reflect upon any goals and visions for the future.