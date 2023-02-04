Gentrification is the process of a low-income area being overtaken by the renovations of wealthy businesses and properties. This process must be stopped and replaced with more equitable methods of urban development.
Urban gentrification often displaces communities of color. For example, in the Charlotte neighborhood Brooklyn, over 900 families lost their homes.
Brooklyn was a predominantly Black area, containing small businesses, homes and Charlotte's first school for African Americans. Unfortunately, the community was demolished in the 1960s due to an urban renewal project. The area is now part of the Second Ward, home to many hotels and tourist attractions.
Understanding the historical and contemporary relevance of neighborhoods that have been safe spaces for centuries is crucial to understanding gentrification's impact on communities of color.
"Gentrification is a force of capitalism, the idea of who owns property and who has the right to property," Nadia Anderson, UNC Charlotte associate professor of architecture and urban design, said. "There is heritage that is of value in the neighborhoods that become, ultimately, erased over time due to gentrification."
Moreover, Brooklyn was only the first of many Charlotte neighborhoods to be demolished to make room for corporations and governments to cultivate revenue. Another example is the Cherry neighborhood, established in 1891 as a community for working-class African Americans. Yet, despite its historical value, the area has become a target for urbanization.
The majority of the neighborhood was privatized for new houses and apartments. And those who were already residents of Cherry were either displaced or faced rising property taxes, losing access to affordable housing.
These new renovations in housing, tourism and corporate businesses are motivated solely by profit and do not consider the communities that will be razed. There is nothing inherently wrong with urban growth and modern development, but when it removes history, culture and entire families from their homes, it becomes a problem.
Cities can turn to multiple alternatives to gentrification to grow and develop. For example, tourism can be increased by amplifying local businesses and attractions. Larger company stores and factory buildings can be constructed on unoccupied land or with majority consent from residents with compensation. In addition, development changes should be made with the participation of community members.
Anderson believes that the government should play a significant role in offsetting market forces. For instance, regulations that limit the square footing of new commercial buildings could make the area more affordable for local citizens. If not constrained correctly, corporations motivated by profit may destroy entire communities.
It is essential to include democratic practices when making changes to society. The participation of various groups in an area, including those of color and low-income communities, is crucial in political spheres.
"The discussions need to be generated from the community, rather than coming in with a presentation of ideas and then trying to get feedback," said Anderson. "I think starting from more grassroots topics of discussion, then building on that, will flip where things start in a conversation."
Additionally, marginalized communities deserve the ability to hold companies, policymakers and institutions accountable for former displacement transgressions. This will lower economic and political power imbalances.
Organizations like the Surdna Foundation aim to create sustainable and equitable communities with thriving cultures and economies. They do this by supporting community voices and investing in small businesses operated by people of color. Charlotte should follow in their footsteps and empower communities.