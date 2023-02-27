Ableism is the discrimination of and social prejudice against people with disabilities based on the belief that typical abilities are superior. This harmful ideology is present in all facets of our society and must be stopped if we hope to live in equality.
Three major facets of society where ableism is most present are government policy, charitable organizations and social discourse.
Government policy is where ableism is most present in our society. Even policies that work for disabled individuals have ableist language embedded throughout.
President George H.W. Bush passed the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on July 26, 1990. The act prohibits discrimination based on disability in employment, state and local government, public accommodations, transportation and more. At the time, the ADA was revolutionary and changed how disabled people were viewed, but now it is outdated.
The ADA, revised in 2010, has vague language which provides loopholes for companies.
Title I of the ADA provides disabled individuals with equal employment opportunities. However, local companies with less than 15 employees do not have to adhere to these guidelines and can openly deny employment. This discrepancy promotes ableism. Title I should cover all businesses regardless of how many people work there.
Titles II and III cover public transportation and public businesses. This part of the ADA makes companies and public transportation services provide accommodations to help disabled individuals with access.
Vague language is once again present in these sections, stating that compliance with these accommodations is mandatory unless a company views it as an undue financial or administrative hardship.
An undue hardship is an "action requiring significant difficulty or expense" when considering several factors. These factors are concerned with the nature and cost of the accommodation in relation to the size, resources and structure of the employer's operation. Companies hide behind undue hardships and can deny accommodations if they feel it is too much for them. This term must be abolished as it presents a way out for businesses if they can prove it to be a hardship.
The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness who have income and resources below specific financial limits. These payments are supposed to help those with disabilities, but sadly the monetary limits are a disadvantage.
Disabled individuals cannot earn more than $1,913 per month, or they will lose their benefits. This can feel like a punishment for being different from society's mold. It makes it hard for disabled people to support themselves and, in turn, promotes ableism by keeping the community down.
The question is, how can the disabled even think of having a family or working full-time if they have to worry about losing their benefits? This system is not fair and needs to be reformed.
Ableism is also present within charitable organizations and groups that fight for disabled individuals. Many have criticized Autism Speaks for presenting autism as wrong and undesirable. The organization shows adverse effects of the condition on the individual's family, which makes autistic people feel like burdens when they are not. The organization's logo is a puzzle piece that pushes an image of autistic people as missing a part of themselves.
People with autism are functioning members of society with jobs and families. Autism Speaks pushed harmful and stigmatizing "I Am Autism" advertisements that model autistic people as social outcasts. This ableist advertising has created false stereotypes.
Instead of helping autistic people with each phase of their life, Autism Speaks spends less than 2% of its budget on services for autistic people while the executives line their pockets with six-figure salaries. Organizations like this do not care about disabled people but will use them as a money-making scheme to condone their unethical behavior.
Another way ableism is pushed is through social discourse. This happens on social media and during public conversations. Disability activists are disparaged on social media platforms. Shane Burcaw, who suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, is married to Hannah Aylward, and together, they have a blog showcasing what it is like to be an interabled couple.
They have made many videos dispelling myths and stereotypes but are belittled in their comment sections. The idea of an interabled couple defeats preconceived notions of love, and many cannot picture this because it does not fit into their vision of a relationship.
The idea of infantilization of disabled people is present in our society. Many look down on disabled individuals and treat them as children. Disabled people are talked down to and treated as less than others because of their condition, and it needs to be stopped.
Ableism occurs in many aspects of society, but this generation can expel hurtful stereotypes and promote equality. Holding organizations accountable and fighting for government reform is just the start of a more significant movement to give disabled people a spot at the table.