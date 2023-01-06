When someone earns their bachelor's degree, they must decide what their future holds. Attending graduate school is a beneficial choice for many students but can be mismanagement of time for others.
Upon graduating with a bachelor's degree, students contemplate two options: entering the workforce or furthering their education in graduate school.
Attending graduate school is beneficial for some degrees and career fields. The primary advantage it provides students is more learning, education and experience through specialized classes. This can be helpful for more detailed professions that require precise skills and intricate knowledge. For instance, careers in psychology, engineering or different sciences often require specific abilities and expertise.
On the other hand, extending one's education costs more money and time. Though the price varies based on the university and program, the average cost of a master's degree is $62,650 over about two years. Students who cannot afford graduate school may benefit from entering the workforce rather than spending money on additional schooling.
Cheryl Anderson graduated from UNC Charlotte after the fall 2022 semester and is choosing to pursue operations and supply chain management through graduate school. She believes the high prices of graduate school deter many students from enrolling in graduate programs. In her case, the program provides the flexibility to work and attend school simultaneously.
"I enrolled in graduate school because I think that society is trending in the direction of needing more certifications," Anderson said. "I also chose a program that allows me to work and complete my MBA at the same time. If I wasn't able to do that, I probably would not have enrolled."
Anderson also notes that many students who plan on getting their master's degree try to work at a company that will cover the cost of tuition. However, these companies sometimes lose interest in funding students' education by the time they have worked long enough to receive the assistance. Without this aid, graduate school is often too strenuous for students to be able to work and go to school at the same time. Many individuals are unable to go six years without working a full-time job and still afford to live.
Furthermore, another factor to consider is mental health. Academic stress and pressure impact all students and can sometimes lead to burnout. A student would typically be in school for 17 consecutive years upon achieving a bachelor's degree. An academic environment is not the most productive for everyone, so only some people would benefit from graduate school.
In summary, graduate school is worth the price for some students but costly for others in terms of money, time and mental health. If a student can afford to enroll, graduate school may be worthwhile if their desired career path is very specialized. UNC Charlotte offers over 175 graduate programs and suggests various financial aid sources. As a new semester begins, it is a good idea to consider the future of your education.