A Senate bill pushing for more nurses in K-12 schools was filed on March 9. This bill would require every public school in North Carolina to have at least one nurse, improving students’ well-being.
If passed, Senate Bill 263, also known as Healthy Students: A Nurse in Every School, will become active at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.
Even though North Carolina recommends one nurse for every 750 students, sometimes a nurse serves up to 2,300 students. Many of these nurses also travel to other schools to care for other students. This means that many schools do not have their own nurses or barely get to see them.
If this bill were to go into effect, many students would be able to reap the benefits of having their own school nurse.
For example, school nurses conduct health screenings for various health conditions. These include dental screenings, hearing screenings, vision screenings and weight measurements. From there, they can come up with programs that will improve students’ health. This can range from implementing healthy eating programs to referring students to vision care.
Along with tending to students’ physical health, school nurses also help students with their mental health. From 2016 to 2017, there were 398,680 mental health counseling sessions across North Carolina public schools.
Additionally, school nurses also look after the needs of students with chronic conditions.
Students’ ability to stay in school is also impacted by the presence of school nurses. According to North Carolina annual school health services reports, students who see a school nurse about a health concern are more likely to stay in school.
Chronic absenteeism may also be improved by the presence of a school nurse. Chronic absenteeism can be attributed to factors such as physical and mental health problems, health barriers, socioeconomic stress, unsafe living conditions and family responsibilities. School nurses can work with students and their families to gain access to food, transportation and housing.
With the call for more nurses in K-12 schools, House Bill 382 is also showing its support. This bill was filed on March 15, and it allows licensed registered nurses to serve as school nurses.
Senate Bill 263 details how $100 million from the state budget would be given to the Department of Public Instruction. This money would go towards increasing positions for school nurses.
Many students are used to seeing an empty nurse’s office. Hopefully, with these bills in place, that will no longer be the norm. Every child should have access to health services in schools.