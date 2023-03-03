Awards shows such as the Oscars and Emmys are highly regarded events in the entertainment industry that often serve as a popularity contest between nominees. Unfortunately, for as long as award season has been around, so has the subtle yet ever-present racial discrimination and bias afflicting the outcomes of these events.
The lack of diversity in nominations and winners at awards shows – most notably the Oscars – has always been an issue. For instance, In 2015, a hashtag, "#OscarsSoWhite," began spreading on social media as a response to the lack of diversity throughout the history of awards shows.
That same year, a study by the University of Southern California's Annenberg School of Journalism highlighted the astounding discrepancies between races depicted in films and found that in both 2013 and 2014, African Americans were completely absent from 17% of the evaluated movies.
Though Hollywood has historically been a white man's playground, one would assume that in 2023, the demographics would have begun to shift. Award shows, in particular, should be better, as they are designed to showcase a variety of successful films and actors from each year.
However, actress Angela Bassett of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is the only Black actress nominated for an Oscar in 2023. This is jarring due to the overwhelming amount of high-grossing, highly performing films released in 2022 with predominantly Black casts, such as "Nope" and "Till."
Thankfully, due to the success of Disney's "Turning Red" and A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Asian actors and directors have been far more represented in the 2023 Oscar nominations than in previous years.
Still, one decently representative year for one demographic does not fix decades of blatant systemic racism and bias.
This is not to say that the Oscars is an intentionally racist event or that the array of nominees is entirely homogeneous. For instance, five out of 10 nominations for lead and supporting actresses in 2023 are women of color.
Additionally, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has attempted to boost diversity in films, creating guidelines for Oscar nominations that include the inclusion and representation of minority groups to be considered for inclusion in the ceremony.
Ideally, the Academy would not have to create these guidelines, and the film industry would naturally diversify over time. Unfortunately, this is not yet the case due to the historically overwhelming whiteness of the film world.
The film industry and its awards ceremonies display a need for more representation of marginalized communities and must work to become more illustrative of the diversity present in society. These ceremonies are meant to exemplify the various successful films of each year, and showcasing art from all races and demographics is crucial to do so.