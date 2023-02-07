In honor of Black History Month in February, it is crucial to understand why dedicated months to celebrate certain groups and cultures exist. Acknowledging months or holidays by empowering identities and communities honors their journey.
Following February, there are several other months dedicated to identity groups. For example, LGBTQ+ Pride Month is in June, and Disability Pride Month is in July. Highlighting these historically marginalized groups and their contributions toward social justice gives those who identify a sense of pride.
Eclipse Whetstone, a UNC Charlotte second-year student and treasurer of the Black Student Union, said there is always room for improvement when empowering marginalized communities.
"Black History Month, Pride Month or Women's History Month are less about the length for which they're dedicated but more about the social support that's there," Whetstone said.
Unfortunately, the standard United States education system fails to establish a curriculum on the history and culture of marginalized groups. As a result, censorship in the early years of schooling develops a biased interpretation of marginalized groups' discrimination and exclusion.
Education should inspire connections between people, uplift unique voices and grasp cultural differences. Unfortunately, the progression of historically accurate education of marginalized groups is not at the same speed as diversity in classrooms.
Nevertheless, dedicating months to different identities raises awareness of social justice among discriminated communities for youth and adults.
"This is a dedicated time where people can reflect on their history, and we can all openly talk about our experiences with misogyny, racism and transphobia," Whetstone said.
The problem relies not only on the lack of education but the fact that discrimination is still present today. The erasure of literature designed to educate the public on racial and cultural history should be against everything we stand for.
"We need to talk about resource depletion, exploitation of colonialism and invasion of African territories," said Whetstone.
Diminishing the voices of those who worked hard to battle discrimination, harassment and cruelty should not be tolerated. Taking away evidence of marginalized groups can cost the progression of learning from historical contexts and ultimately make people unable to understand each other.
Furthermore, devoting specific times during the year when an underrepresented community can be highlighted has a greater significance in understanding the harms of cultural appropriation. Any form of demeaning, mockery and taking advantage of others' culture falls under this distress category.
The exploitation of others' cultures should not be condemned. Instead, recognizing our differences and commemorating them through months of the year challenges societal faults for the greater good.
As Niner Nation, students must uphold respect and appreciation for people of different cultures, ethnicities and marginalized groups. Becoming knowledgeable about the history and culture of marginalized groups, the consequences of discrimination today and empowering these identities should be the norm.
More exposure to the history and recognition of discrimination today will only educate us to respect one another. Society must continue this progression in avoiding ignorance.