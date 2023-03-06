Students sometimes struggle with access to affordable menstrual hygiene products within the Charlotte community. They must speak up to raise awareness and get the attention of community leaders who can help provide these necessary resources.
Twenty-three percent of students in the United States have trouble affording menstrual products.
In particular, college students struggle with accessing and affording menstrual hygiene products due to the influx of spending on school, housing and food.
"Being a part of a university whose student body is largely composed of students who need access to menstrual products – 51% and increasing – it is important for us to bring awareness to the university administration that this is just another hygienic necessity that should be provided for free to students like paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, and others," said Krishna Majithia, leader of the Period Poverty Campaign at UNC Charlotte.
Not all students will have trouble affording menstrual hygiene products. Still, everyone must speak up for those who need it so that no one needs to worry about how they will deal with a normal biological function.
UNC Charlotte's American Medical Women's Association (AMWA) is driving forward its period poverty initiative, which includes hosting supply drives and working with other groups on campus to install free menstrual product dispensers in campus bathrooms.
The Charlotte Green Initiative (CGI) partnered with the AMWA to install 10 free menstrual product dispensers throughout campus in the Student Union, University Recreation Center, Student Health Center and Center for Counseling at Psychological Services. Part of these dispensers includes a sticker with a QR code that students can scan to give their feedback on this project and the usefulness that this resource provides.
"The campaign's focus is to collect adequate data regarding the use of the dispensers to assess the demand for free products. Our hopes are to present this information to the university administration in the near future and gain support from them to expand the campaign campus-wide," said Majithia.
Students can get involved by leaving comments through the QR codes in the bathrooms with dispensers, getting involved with AMWA by volunteering at their period packing parties and signing the Period Poverty Campaign petition to attract campus leaders' attention to this issue.