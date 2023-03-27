While union organizers have support from the federal government, their membership is emboldened to take political stances. As dissatisfaction with the government grows and economic conditions worsen, unions should offer political solutions and a means to organize around them.
The president of the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), Chris Smalls, recently released a statement to the New York US-Cuba Normalization Conference condemning the 60-year American blockade of Cuba. In conjunction with Smalls' appearance before Congress, where he testified to union busting by companies like Amazon, the ALU puts itself in the middle of political struggles that run deeper than the task of organizing Amazon warehouses. Although some have criticized this activism, unions and their membership, along with working people, have historically benefited from political radicalism.
When the economy crashed in the late 1920s and Americans were left to find a new political solution, they turned to the policies of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his New Deal. Labor unions were a key part of the coalition that won Roosevelt the 1932 election.
Through unprecedented government expenditure and investment in infrastructure, labor reform and the welfare state, Roosevelt alleviated the worst effects of the Great Depression. Serving as an essential buffer against the interests of industrial tycoons and the Southern planter class that would not have benefitted from such public investment, the unions' activism insured the inclusion of taxation and public spending to the Democratic Party's platform.
Following his election, Roosevelt passed the Wagner act, a labor reform that protected unions and empowered the National Labor Relations Board to act on their behalf. This allowed the unions to grow in strength and exhort greater political force. The influence of organized working people in economic, industrial and labor policy allowed the United States to develop into an industrial superpower that provided quality-of-life guarantees to its citizenry.
As union membership has hit an all-time low, the Biden administration has sought to encourage worker organization. The National Labor Relations Board has been empowered to side with unions in the face of illegal union busting by companies like Starbucks–an issue on which Senator Bernie Sanders has subpoenaed former CEO Howard Schultz to testify.
Unions historically see more membership when they offer stronger convictions. Public union militancy inspires greater confidence that they are capable of offering solutions. A union willing to strike over public policy is willing to exercise its labor power when negotiating with employers.
The membership of establishment unions, such as the Teamsters and United Auto Workers, have started pursuing more aggressive positions. In recent elections, both unions rejected longstanding elected leadership in favor of more radical and reformist opposition candidates that promised more aggressive negotiation and greater input from rank and file membership.
By agitating for public policy change and allowing the political views of its memberships to be expressed, unions can offer more to their members. The more members a union gets, the more influence and power they wield and the greater the things it can achieve.
As government officials struggle to pass laws at the state and local levels and economic problems like inflation and supply chain shortages worsen, labor unions serve as an essential political force, uniquely secured and empowered by their labor.