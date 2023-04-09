The rights and safety of transgender people are being endangered by irresponsible reporting from media outlets. By crediting openly bigoted experts who front bad-faith concerns to further other political agendas, they foster a culture of paranoia and suspicion that has historically resulted in the prosecution and erasure of an already marginalized group.
On Feb. 15, an open letter signed by nearly a thousand New York Times contributors and subscribers criticized the paper's coverage of transgender issues as irresponsible and dangerous, citing the use of opinion and news articles in anti-transgender legislation in states such as Nebraska, Alabama and Arkansas.
Since this letter and its updates, the New York Times has denied these accusations, claiming they give credence to all sides of the issue. The New York Times' skepticism from historically transphobic pundits like Ross Douthat and Bari Weiss have given credence to not only anti-transgender lawmakers but have emboldened other well-established media institutions to follow suit.
CBS afforded notorious far-right representative Marjorie Taylor Greene a shockingly sympathetic interview on their 60 Minutes program. Asking her about her critics and rise to prominence, there was hardly any pushback when she referred to the democratic party as a "party of pedophiles," a stance that has been rhetorically linked to these issues of gender-affirming care as a way to paint LGBTQ+ people and their supporters as predators, simply by virtue of existing. Although the interviewer disagreed with her, they offered no substantial challenge to this rhetoric or its implications.
More severe examples include the BBC's coverage of transgender people, more explicitly misrepresenting the United Kingdom's debate over the issue. In November 2021, the BBC platformed the concerns of adult film performer Lily Cade, who called transgender women "weak, vile and disgusting" in an article titled "We're being pressured into sex by some trans women."
They failed to include that Cade had a history of sexual misconduct, a detail brought to light by transgender adult performer Chelsea Poe who had also contributed to the article but was not included in the final draft. When petitioned by 20,000 signatories to remove the article, they declined, stating they were dedicated to impartiality. It was only when Cade used her moment in the spotlight to call for the lynching of trans people that her quote was removed, though the article is still available.
Trans activists were highly critical of the article, pointing out that its surveyed opinions were from a self-selected group of anti-trans activists while ignoring the other half of that argument. The BBC has also come under fire for handling transphobic comments by author J.K. Rowling similarly, platforming bad faith concerns and staunchly refusing to frame them as transphobic in spite of pushback.
These editorial decisions by highly influential media outlets serve to generate a sense of fear and concern around transgender people and the healthcare they require, despite being a demographic group that are disproportionately the victims of violent hate crimes, an issue that these same outlets rarely discuss.
It bears true that transgender individuals are far more often the victims of violence rather than the perpetrators. By allowing people like Rowling, Weiss and Douthat to suggest otherwise under the guise of editorial impartiality, they continue to contribute to the culture of transphobia. This has led to open transphobic radicals like Matt Walsh and Michael Knowles to call for the eradication of transgender people entirely at mainstream venues like CPAC or Fox News.
The issue has become particularly important as the Biden administration has put through a "compromise" on transgender people in sports. Although it may not allow for blanket bans, it does allow for the case-by-case removal of transgender people from school sports teams if the school deems fit.
This concession to the right-wing does not seem to come at any cost to them, with the transgender population being so small that the result is being able to ban any transgender individual with the right paperwork filed. Creating a legal framework by which to remove transgender people from public spaces has grave implications for their health and safety.
The historical precedent for the marginalization and violence against transgender people is exceptionally dark. Prior to the rise of Adolf Hitler, Weimar Germany had been a hub of LGBTQ+ studies. On May 6, 1933, The Weimar Institute of Sexology was sacked and destroyed by fascist German students. Transgender people were among the first groups to be deported to concentration camps. To pretend that the push by far-right groups to marginalize and concern-monger transgender people is journalistic integrity is to open the door to far more radical and violent agendas.