Nepotism is the practice of giving an advantage or position to the family and friends of decision-makers. In universities, nepotism through legacy students can create unfair privileges and limit the success of regular students in academics and beyond.
"Nepo-babies" have recently been discussed in the Hollywood industry. Nepotism practices are not just in Hollywood but also in the workforce, politics and even higher education.
Nepotism in the workforce has long been a problem. It can range from hiring a less qualified applicant or giving special benefits based on their connection to another employee or to those in charge.
Further corporate examples of this favoritism include unequal workload distribution, quick promotions or having negative habits overlooked.
Not only does nepotism help those it is advancing, but it hurts those passed over to make it happen, whether in the initial hiring process, potential project selection or promotions.
The higher education equivalent to nepotism is legacy students.
There are exceptions to the nepotism stereotype of deserving something but still have an unfair advantage over a more deserving candidate. For example, some students get into schools and have opportunities available based on the merit of hard work.
Academic admissions preference policies have been in the public eye for the last few years. It is known that being a legacy student, meaning that the applicant's family has strong family ties to the university, gives a significant advantage when it comes to applying to highly selective institutions. It has been in practice by top institutions since the 1920s.
Looking at the numbers, calling it a "big advantage" hardly seems to do it quantifiable justice. For example, Harvard has an acceptance rate of under 6%. However, if it were a legacy student applying, their odds of admissions jump to 33%.
A few highly selective universities like Johns Hopkins and Amherst College have done away with legacy admissions within the past decade. Although many Ivy League, private and top public universities around the country still have a component of legacy influence in place.
Further questions about the legacy policies and unfair college admission practices took over the nation in March 2019 when the Varsity Blues scandal was made public. Affluent families would bribe coaches, exam administration staff and college officials to have their children accepted into highly selective universities.
Michael Hurwitz from the Harvard Graduate School of Education said the "odds of admissions for a legacy student are 3.13 times greater than that of a non-legacy student."
While he spoke of those legacy students having "stellar extracurriculars" and a "substantial academic resume" leading up to their application, he speculated that the fact that their families had attended these top universities helped provide the students the utmost opportunity for success well before the college admissions process even began.
It is important to remember that these schools often have large operating budgets supported by donations and endowments from alumni. These help support the education and longevity of the school's services and go on to offer low-income students opportunities for scholarships.
While there may be positives to having legacy students, there is still a fine line between benefits for the betterment of the school or student population and the individual students with connections.
The biggest gripe of the legacy system is that it offers well-connected students opportunities that might be denied to more qualified students based on merit. It keeps the circle of success small to those who have attended the "right" schools and know the "right" people for future success, widening the gap between the haves and have-nots in an area such as higher education that has long marketed itself as "the great equalizer."