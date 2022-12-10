Using social media for hours on end allows us to procrastinate. Consequently, overconsuming media can be overwhelming and distracting.
What is overconsuming media?
While scrolling on TikTok, users see sponsored videos created by TikTok. They contain messages such as "hold on! You have been scrolling for way too long! Why don't you take a break?"
Since humans need to eat, dress and interact with others to live a happy life, consumption is necessary. However, consumption can evolve into bridging existential gaps or outright greed at the expense of our planet or mental health.
Happiness is a result of material consumption in Western consumer culture. The more goods we have, the happier we are. To determine whether someone is overconsuming, we must consider whether the things they buy make them happy and fulfilled.
The media is omnipresent in our current world. Almost everyone has a TV or another device that makes it simple to access media. Many people need to consume media to do their jobs or keep up with world events, but problems can occur when consumption becomes excessive. In the end, excessive media intake can be risky because it greatly impacts how we perceive the world. Additionally, it may cause a needless diversion from important issues in our daily lives. When it comes to TikTok, quick 15-30 second videos give you information at a fast speed, which decreases your attention span and becomes close to addicting.
Why is overconsumption harmful?
First, anxiety comes with overconsuming content from TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms. From a young age, the availability of the internet and social media is harmful to one's development. Anxiety can come from always wanting to stay trendy, wanting every aesthetic possible and craving the attention of others. This makes us feel defined by the content we consume. When whole personas are created online, the idea of thinking for yourself disappears.
Media outlets sometimes twist the truth or outright lie to get views and an audience. Media frequently agitates audiences on purpose. Intense emotionalism means that viewers are inclined to return for more. Media overuse can have detrimental effects on mental and emotional well-being. Whatever someone continuously consumes matters, whether it is food, music or media. Everything we subject ourselves to has an impact, especially when it occurs repeatedly.
According to psychological studies, the brain is wired to focus on negative information. We gravitate toward disturbing stories to ensure we know how to defend ourselves. This content makes us feel furious, terrified or sad. An issue arises when the threat is remote from us, magnified by the media and beyond our control. These factors might make us feel helpless or hopeless.
What can we do about it?
Treat media overconsumption as another pesky bad habit you want to eliminate. First, limit your time on one app by an hour or two. Then, move to another app. Continue this until you can limit the time spent on all your devices. Moreover, try to pick up a hobby. For example, reading can fulfill the empty feeling of needing to learn interesting information. A solution can be as small as putting your earbuds in and walking for an hour a day.
Overconsumption is a bad addiction, but with work and commitment to change, you can turn your life around to something better.