Projects that widen roadways often negatively affect local communities, including increased pollution and more risk for pedestrians. However, expansions in University City could improve traffic and safety.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation intends to extend 1.2 miles of University City Blvd. between John Kirk Dr. and I-485 from four to six lanes.
Additional changes include turn lanes, a raised median and the disallowing of left turns on N.C. 49. Left turns would be accommodated by making right turns onto a "quadrant roadway" and then making another right turn onto N.C. 49.
A proposal such as this would significantly improve the University City community. The most notable change would be the road's additional lanes, bringing consistent traffic circulation. Consequently, this would reduce stress for drivers trying to get to and from campus.
According to the NCDOT website, the primary purposes of this proposal are to reduce traffic buildup and improve pedestrian safety. To protect walking, biking and skating commuters, a 12-foot path will be built on both sides of N.C. 49.
The median's design, known as a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI), would help reduce the number of potential locations where vehicles could collide. With this new design, drivers can easily turn right to enter the traffic flow or make a U-turn to cross the highway.
University City is a busy area with congested roads, resulting in many car accidents. The proposed modifications would reduce potential vehicle accidents and keep pedestrians safe. In addition, those commuting on foot would have more space on each side of the new "superstreet." With the area's excessive traffic, this proposition would be very beneficial.
However, some UNC Charlotte students are concerned about these changes. They worry about longer pedestrian crossing distances and increased vehicle emissions. Pedestrian crossing distances would increase due to more car lanes, but with effective traffic lights, this should not be an issue.
That said, increased pollution may result from roadway expansions. More lanes mean more cars and traffic, increasing carbon dioxide emissions and consequent air pollution. To combat this pollution, Charlotte residents can use the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) and the light rail.
If you are interested in learning more about Charlotte students' attempts to prevent this expansion, there is a change.org petition and #LivesNotLanesUCB.
Despite concerns, the widening of N.C. 49 would yield more benefits than negative results. University City is a high-traffic area, so more road lanes would improve traffic flow. Moreover, pedestrians would remain protected in designated paths.