Southwestern North Carolina has had a deadly issue bubbling under the surface for over a decade: abnormally high rates of rare cancers in the towns surrounding Lake Norman.
Despite ongoing concern from citizens, the state government has yet to establish any legislative push to fund cancer research. This is a serious problem, considering the severity of ocular melanoma. Ocular melanoma typically occurs in men over the age of 60 but has been disproportionately affecting young women in the Charlotte area, specifically in the town of Huntersville.
As of 2014, the N.C. central cancer registry claimed insufficient evidence to declare this phenomenon an actual cancer cluster. However, the organization admitted that gathering data regarding cancer diagnoses in specific areas is often complicated due to the registry’s methods of designating and logging cases. Additionally, ocular melanoma is challenging to track due to the length of its incubation period.
Every attempt to research contributing factors to these cancer clusters has been futile. Ocular melanoma usually occurs in just five per million people, but there have been over 20 cases in Huntersville, which has a population of around 60,000. The public is just as dumbfounded as when the first case was detected.
In 2016, a committee was appointed to investigate potential causes behind the cancer, but all research came back inconclusive. Additionally, there has been a push to allocate $100,000 to research, but every bill proposed has failed to pass.
The only way to bring peace of mind to the affected families is to continue searching for a cause. The state government must take legislative action to determine occupational and environmental risks as well as general risk and protective factors.
A popular theory regarding the causative agent behind these clusters is that heaps of coal ash surrounding the Lake Norman area may increase one’s cancer risk. Coal ash is the residue that remains after coal is burned, and a Duke Energy coal power plant is situated directly beside the lake. Coal ash often contains carcinogens, but scientists say no causal link exists between the substance and cancer development.
The citizens of Huntersville, Mooresville and the areas surrounding Lake Norman have been left with unanswered questions and concerns for years. Individuals cannot protect themselves against these deadly cancers and live life not knowing which of their neighbors will receive a diagnosis next. North Carolina needs to invest funds and personnel into investigation and research before more residents fall victim to this devastating disease.