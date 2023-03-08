North Carolina passed Senate Bill 49 (SB 49) by a 29-18 vote on Feb. 7. This bill, also known as the Parents' Bill of Rights, promotes anti-LGBTQ+ themes and forces education censorship.
The General Assembly records of the bill said, "Instruction on gender identity, sexual activity, or sexuality shall not be included in the curriculum provided in grades kindergarten through fourth grade, regardless of whether the information is provided by school personnel or third parties."
Essentially, SB 49 would restrict teaching on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades kindergarten through fourth grade. If this bill became a law, it would be a major step back for LGBTQ+ rights.
Firstly, the bill would require faculty to "out" students to their parents. Not only is this a burden for educators to establish trust between their students, but it is another way to further isolate minority students in the classroom.
The purpose of education is to develop knowledge and intellect about the world. A key component of attending public schools is gaining social skills and perspective. In a world where homophobia and transphobia are still an ongoing battle, SB 49 puts members of the LGBTQ+ community at risk of their safety.
The bill harms vulnerable members of the LGBTQ+ community, especially trans and gender non-conforming youth. It places individuals with unsafe home environments at risk of abuse.
Furthermore, censoring LGBTQ+ education damages students' mental health and does not address the issue of bullying and harassment. Children should be taught to embrace diversity and understand the history of intersectionality.
Some parents and educators feel that discussing topics and issues concerning the LGBTQ+ community will "influence" their kids' identities. Public school students come from many backgrounds, and conforming to White Christian influence redirects education from historical progression. SB 49 attacks freedom of expression in a classroom setting and avoids the reality of societal change.
The passing of this law is especially concerning with the recent surge of banning LGBTQ+ and racial books. Erasure diminishes the narrative that members of the marginalized community come from.
The censorship of marginalized groups in education will expose inaccurate information and threaten social awareness. If SB 49 becomes law, crucial components of history and literature will leave a hole in a child's grasp of global problems.