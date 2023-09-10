When enrolling at UNC Charlotte, one of the first things on students' minds is choosing housing on or off-campus. The Charlotte community must prioritize students’ health and safety or off-campus housing exploitation will drive away potential and returning students, damaging Charlotte as a whole.
The affordable housing crisis is a widespread and complex issue, but there are unique ways in which it has manifested in off-campus housing for Charlotte students.
The first is through high rent prices that have increased by 20% in the last three years. Higher rent prices cause many students to work while going to school, impacting their learning experience and stress levels.
Despite this, many apartment complexes’ conditions do not reflect their high rent.
Apartment complexes surrounding Charlotte have gained notoriety for poor management, water leaks and safety concerns.
Students in these apartment complexes may feel lied to and taken advantage of. One student created an Instagram account aiming to expose inadequate management and poor living conditions in the East Village apartment complex.
The Instagram account, once @realeastvillagenc, was taken down due to legal actions taken by the apartment complex.
The University is not solely to blame for the inadequacies of off-campus housing. Charlotte has on-campus living options and they are in the process of creating more housing.
However, on-campus housing is difficult to acquire due to over-enrollment. Additionally, some students prefer to live off-campus.
A recent graduate of Charlotte, Mason Pendergrass explains, “I much preferred living off-campus because it gave me the opportunity to create a place for myself away from the school.”
Therefore, there are things Charlotte could do to benefit students who choose to experience living off-campus.
One possible solution includes increasing off-campus housing participation in the Charlotte Niner Choice program.
The Niner Choice program includes a variety of standards that prioritize student safety such as crime thresholds, surveillance systems and deadbolts. It would be beneficial if the University or community encouraged more apartment complexes to participate in the program.
Standards should not only include security but cleanliness as well. Off-campus housing such as East Village is not a part of the Niner Choice program and has reports of rampant pet waste indoors and an accumulation of trash.
Pendergrass, who lived at both The Mill (which is a part of the Niner Choice program) and East Village, said, “Both of the apartments were filthy all of the time.”
When attempting to contact East Village and The Mill, they did not respond to calls to provide a response.
While expensive, subsidizing newly built off-campus housing could provide students with better living conditions that they otherwise would not be able to afford due to increasing rent prices.
Another solution for affordable living could revolve around creating roommate connections. Charlotte already has a form students can fill out to connect with others looking for roommates. However, in-person events might be more effective.
While there is not a single fix to the problem, it is evident that local government also plays a crucial role.
The city of Charlotte should put more effort into creating an affordable, safe environment for students in the Charlotte surrounding area.
“To my knowledge, all of the housing options close to the university are either incredibly expensive or complete dumps. Some are both,” said Pendergrass.
The students at Charlotte support the local economy by living, shopping and working off-campus. Since students are an integral part of the community, they should be treated as such.
Apartment complexes should receive prompt reprimanding for violating health and safety codes, and the city should advocate for student concerns.
For the mental and physical well-being of students, the University and city must stand up for cleanliness, safety and affordability in off-campus housing. Doing so will foster a better learning environment at Charlotte and will benefit the surrounding area by showing students they are valued members of the community.