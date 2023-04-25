Online courses have become an option for college students all over the country. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when academic work was forced to move online, words like "synchronous" and "asynchronous" have become familiar to students of all ages.
Universities have begun offering more online courses and, in many cases, only offer an online option for some classes. This has increased the difficulty of separating academic work and students' personal lives.
"Even after the pandemic, I have had multiple Zoom classes, and I felt like I had to constantly be 'on,'" third-year student Libby Peterson said. "There was no break to detach from my laptop."
Improvements in technology have made school accessible throughout all hours and days of the week. Universities have taken advantage of this accessibility by setting due dates over weekends. Working late at night and over the weekend is not an unfamiliar concept to anyone in college. However, working to make deadlines set for Saturday nights has not previously been an option for students.
The flexibility of online courses allows students a more personalized schedule, leaving time to work a job or internship, but that is often at the expense of being able to create a distinct boundary between school life and personal life. It can be difficult for many college students to find a balance between work, school and study.
"I started going to the library and coffee shops on a routine schedule," Peterson said. "The more I leave my room and set aside hours of time, the more balance I have."
Achieving this equilibrium has only gotten more challenging with the constant accessibility of coursework. Many professors have similar concerns about teaching online courses, as online teaching encourages being available to students on any day or at any time.
Students are also pressured to constantly be available, especially when working on group assignments, making it even harder to maintain the boundary between home and school life.
In addition to the rise of online courses, working from home has become an option for many people in many professions. This is all the more reason to establish healthy boundaries between personal time and time spent being "plugged in" online.
Online courses have their benefits, such as allowing students to express self-discipline and creating a more flexible work environment. However, it is important to create and maintain healthy boundaries with academic work. Though the accessibility of online courses makes it difficult to balance school and leisure time, it is not impossible to achieve a healthy medium with a little bit of effort and some established boundaries.