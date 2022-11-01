Parking passes are something most students have to end up purchasing. Is the cost worth it? When coming to class, finding a parking spot is difficult. Even if you leave earlier than usual to make it to class on time, the time it takes to find a spot may make you late. Parking passes are too expensive for many students to be able to afford when there are other costs to cover and not enough spots to park in.
If you want to have your car, most students, faculty and staff will have to buy a parking pass to park on campus. When looking at the UNC system as a whole, NC State University and UNC Charlotte “charge the most, expecting students to pay $400-$500 for the academic year.” With how much Charlotte students pay for a parking pass, one would think there would be a parking spot not miles away from the class they need to go to or the residence hall they live in.
While Charlotte does not charge by the semester, it is still a hefty amount to pay at the beginning of the academic year. According to Outscholar, a website resource for college students, “many students pay tuition themselves and are unable to cut a large chunk of their bank account just for one measly spot in a parking garage.” With how much a parking pass costs, when someone pays for it, they are paying with the thought that they will have a spot to park in.
There is also the possibility of getting a ticket for parking in a lot not approved by the permit, even if there are no parking spaces left where the permit allows. Instead of missing classes, “some students choose to park in lots that do not correspond with their parking pass and risk receiving a parking ticket,” said the Truman Media Network.
With the money made from parking passes and tickets, as well as what is made in parking for visitors, it makes sense for more parking to be built. Whether the parking decks are made taller over the summer or if more spots are extended onto lots already constructed, more availability is needed.
Is creating more parking spots the answer, or should the university open more lots, especially those for faculty and staff or visitors only? When passing the Cone deck, there are usually lots of spots open for faculty, and the top floor made for visitors has hardly any cars during the week. This could provide a short-term solution while a more permanent solution is decided.
Parking on college campuses is expensive for college students, whether or not they are paying for their education. Students, faculty and staff alike should not be expected to spend so much money on a pass to park on campus when there are not enough spots to park their cars.
