Daylight Saving Time (DST) advances clocks forward in spring, while Standard Time pushes clocks back in fall. Standard Time contributes to the onset of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), sometimes referred to as seasonal depression.
In March of 1918, the United States adopted DST, a yearly tradition that turns the clocks an hour forward in the spring and an hour backward in the fall. From November to March, the U.S. observes Standard Time, marked by fewer hours of sunlight and an extra hour of sleep.
In 2022, the Sunshine Protection Act was unexpectedly – and unanimously – passed by the U.S. Senate. If passed by the House, this bill would make DST permanent, giving citizens later sunsets in the winter. This would allow for more sunlight, which would likely lessen the impact of the changing seasons on those who suffer from SAD.
Unfortunately, the momentum of the Sunshine Protection Act fizzled out after it failed to be discussed by the House before the end of 2022. However, the conversation surrounding permanent DST has begun once more due to Florida Senator Marco Rubio reintroducing the bill in early March of 2023.
Despite the support behind the Sunshine Protection Act, there are drawbacks to DST. Losing an hour of sleep drastically disturbs the body’s circadian rhythm and raises the risk of cardiovascular failure. A 2003 study found that losing an hour of sleep for two weeks has the same cognitive impact as two nights without sleep. The hour lost every March takes a massive toll on an individual’s body and mind.
However, permanent DST has a myriad of benefits, both mentally and physically. Aside from lessening the impact of SAD, studies show that later sunsets may lead to a decrease in crime. An extra hour of daylight in the evening also dramatically improves the nighttime safety of joggers, children and pets. Later sunsets may also increase patronage at businesses.
Overall, the enactment of permanent DST may be controversial but, ultimately, is of significant benefit to the general public, especially mentally. Around five percent of adults in the U.S. suffer from SAD, and permanent DST could significantly reduce this number.