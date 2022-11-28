The cost of printing for a student can add up over a semester, and since many students use printing services exclusively for assignments, students should not have to pay for printing.
At UNC Charlotte, printing a single piece of paper with black ink costs nine cents. For color, it is thirty cents. When college tuition costs are considered, some students fall short and avoid unnecessary spending. Unfortunately, many students are forced to print out their assignments.
Many professors still require printed assignments. There could be any number of reasons for this, chief among them is that technology is fallible. However, this does not negate that printing is difficult for some students.
According to a poll conducted by Radford University, students print an average of twenty-five pages per week. At our university, that equals $2.25 per week or $36 per semester.
Some students do not understand why their printing costs are not covered in their tuition.
"There's no reason for the university to charge students to print," said Alina Madsourivong, a fourth-year communications student at Charlotte. "For those who don't have access to a printer, the University should be a place where they have easy access to one. Instead, students are expected to pay for these services."
It is unfair to have to choose between paying to print out their assignments or keeping up in their classes. The choice seems obvious, but it should not have to be a choice; students already have to pay for tuition, room and board and books. Paying for printing seems excessive.
Oddly enough, some students do not have to pay for printing services on campus. While this is a step in the right direction, it should be uniform. Very few students want to print; they do it because they have to. If printing is free for some students, it should be free for all.
Generally speaking, Charlotte students are getting the same education, so it seems unfair that certain students get to print for free while others do not. All students are trying to make the best of their education.
Certainly, there are concerns about students abusing the facilities if printing were free. While these are valid concerns, there are ways to combat that. The number of pages a student can print could be limited. At George Washington University, school officials allotted $30 printing credits to students. At least half of the students at the University took advantage of the program.
A similar program exists at the University of Texas at Austin, where "civil, architectural and environmental engineering students at UT receive a printing credit of $40 each semester," according to the Daily Texan, the University's student newspaper.
This amount may not be enough for some students, but at least it would help alleviate concerns for many of them. English majors, journalism majors and other majors often have many assignments to print out for their classes, and $30 to $40 could go a long way in reducing the added stress of keeping up with their grades.
Students come to school to learn, and the last thing they want to do is worry about whether or not they have enough money to print out a necessary assignment for their class. If free printing for all Charlotte students is not possible, then printing credits could be an appropriate solution.