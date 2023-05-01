With less required training than an already militarized and punitive police force, the increased power of private security firms potentiates more violence than it deters.
Charlotte's uptown and peripheral areas have seen immense growth in recent years. Along with that growth has come an evident increase in private security and the powers they wield.
Although the city's growth was stunted by COVID-19, its recovery has seen a comprehensive development boom in both Uptown and surrounding areas like West Charlotte and University City. With this growth has come the spread of security guards from private security firms to supplement police and public security presence.
While armed security guards can be found in places like grocery stores and bank plazas, they also enforce train and bus fares. This public-private partnership for law enforcement has been a part of the Charlotte Area Transportation System (CATS) for quite some time.
In 2009, CATS signed a $5 million deal with the Allied Barton security company, leaving almost 50% of transit security up to this private firm. Since then, these private security firms have failed to live up to their objectives and have caused additional problems.
When the contract was first signed with Allied Barton, CMPD officers observing the new security said that they rarely made any actual arrests, and the arrests that were made were not conducted properly. In one instance, a suspect that an Allied Barton officer arrested was later let go and deemed "unarrested," which there was no protocol or precedent for.
WCNC reported that an officer who spoke under anonymity said that behind-the-scenes training was disorganized and insufficient, with some graduates not being sure of what the proper process for an arrest was.
The lack of training and certification of American police is a matter of great controversy, with many believing they are in need of more to better handle non-violent or potentially violent situations. In Mecklenburg County, a police officer must train for at least 25 weeks at the police academy.
Private security forces are allowed to be armed with a handgun after only 30 days of employment and a shooting assessment before being licensed by the state of North Carolina.
With the scale and militarization of these private security firms escalating since the "unarrest" of the fair-dodger, so have the risks of a poorly trained and authoritatively empowered secondary police force.
In November 2022, a security guard working for The American Facilities Management firm was shot over a minor dispute concerning how to do their jobs. The victim, Steve Owen, urged afterward that the officers needed better training and vetting to prevent something similar from happening in the future.
Later in the same month, Allied Universal officers running fair enforcement on the Lynx Blue Line were spotted without masks despite the threat to public safety during the ongoing pandemic and their contractually mandated masking. The company was left to handle the matter internally, though there has been no reporting of any such result.
On April 11, the Charlotte Observer reported that the CATS security contract is now being switched over. Moving from Allied Universal to Strategic Security Corporation and Professional Security Services, the value of the contract and the number of personnel is set to increase once more.
If training is regularly seen as a major issue, it is hard to understand how flooding the streets with guns under trained personnel is not a problem within itself, much less a solution to the existing problems. The possibility that private security may be inadequate as a solution to these citywide staffing problems must be considered.
Drivers for the light rail and bus routes have complained of increased harassment from riders and have specifically noted a lack of assistance from hired security in handling the public.
The drivers' complaints over CATS policy have little to do with the armed security guards. Citing irregular route coverage, the cancellation of some routes altogether and schedule delays as riders chief complaints, other potential solutions become apparent.
If drivers were paid better and given better benefits, the job would attract more people. With more employees and the requisite equipment, something as politically uncomplicated as a budgetary adjustment to the transportation department would allow for a more robust force by which to staff the bus system with.
A large amount of confrontation would vanish entirely were the tax dollars used to hire security guards put into making public use of the light rail free. This would drastically reduce confrontations between security and the public while also reducing the cost and staffing burden of fare enforcement.