As a society, there is a heavy focus on productivity as the measurement of success. Unfortunately, this can damage people's health and become counterproductive.
Especially in a college setting, students are surrounded by deadlines, job hunting and balancing a social life. It is crucial to understand why excessive focus on the amount of work one does should not be prioritized over basic human needs.
Primarily, forcing productivity and overworking causes burnout. Burnout results from putting yourself in a state of excessive and prolonged stress to the point of mental, physical and emotional exhaustion. This can cause social isolation, mood swings and insomnia, all of which delay actual productivity.
Pushing yourself to work constantly increases stress, often leading to longer-lasting burnout. Mental exhaustion can further affect an individual’s health in the long run. Research suggests that long working hours could potentially cause cardiovascular and heart diseases.
The expectation of excessive productivity leads to burnout and becomes counterproductive. It takes away from the goal of achieving success because the “grind” mindset assumes the human body does not need rest.
Furthermore, the infatuation with productivity places a negative connotation on taking breaks. Having a moment of clarity or enjoying activities that do not involve work or academics may increase guilt and anxiety.
It can also weaken relationships by cutting out quality time spent with others. Productivity and prolonged hours of work do not equal success. Instead, it prioritizes quantity over quality. Keeping busy has no meaning if it dismantles aspects of life that bring true fulfillment.
Over the past few years, hustle culture has influenced society’s attitude toward productivity and success. Unfortunately, hustle culture concentrates too much on material success and advocates for intense efficiency with little regard for self-care.
Emphasis on material success and wealth may influence unhealthy competition in a work or school environment. This decreases possible connections and relationships in order to prioritize work. Additionally, materialism creates false realities of happiness, dissatisfaction with non-monetary gains and lack of gratification.
While hustle culture has some positive impacts on individuals, such as encouraging goal-oriented behavior and demonstrating self-made fortune, it does not allow room for work-life balance. Differentiating one’s work and personal life helps enable personal connections, cherishable memories and self-actualization.
While productivity is important to achieving accomplishments, it can come at the expense of one’s well-being. In reality, stable productivity can be attained through setting boundaries, generating realistic goals and being intuitive with self-needs.