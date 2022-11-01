On Oct. 14, a crew of religious fanatics arrayed themselves outside the student union to assert their thoughts. As a crowd formed in opposition, one student grabbed a flag and stood firm before the masses. It did not matter what their name was or why they were there. All that mattered was that they stood there, leaving a lasting impression on the cause they believed in.
Protest, considered a display of strength or power of one's cause to the public, is one of the oldest forms of political action. While direct political involvement is more effective, protest nonetheless remains essential. When combined with political action, protesting can demonstrate one's cause and bring it to the public's attention like no other method – giving that cause a greater chance for success than without any protest.
A history of protest
From the very founding of the nation, even before the republic itself, the act of protest was there. When the British Parliament passed the Stamp Act without colonial consent, American colonists rose in protest in the 1760s. Colonists created petitions, organized boycotts, and in some cases, acted violently. With no say in their overall government, protesting was the primary way to express discontent against the state.
Later, as the republic began to face the significant issue of slavery, protesting became a vital part of political discourse. For example, when Congress enacted the Fugitive Slave Act in 1850, Boston abolitionists petitioned, protested publicly, and organized to pressure public officials into opposing the laws.
More recently, the 20th-century Civil Rights movement sat upon the back of protest. There was the Montgomery Bus Boycott, the Greensboro Sit-Ins that would spread nationwide, and the well-renowned March on Washington in 1963 that gave a face and vitality to the cause of civil rights.
In the past year, protests against anti-abortion laws swept the country, from marching in the street to providing funds for affected individuals to receive treatment elsewhere.
The need for protest
In all those cases, protesting was not the driving force behind the eventual political results that one enjoys today. Instead, they were a magnifier.
As a republic, political change in the United States comes from concerted political action. Such action involves voting, running for office, going to local party meetings, campaigning for candidates and forming political action committees to fundraise and support candidates. However, the effects of these actions are contingent upon the minds of the voting public.
Voting or running for office will not change minds but rather the visible aspect of protest that can excite the public toward action and strengthen the resolve of those already excited. Petitions, for example, may have limited impact. However, they show the strength behind a cause, and as votes matter to obtain electoral success, the deliberate and focused voices of 10 or 100 thousand can convince political leaders.
When coordinated, boycotts can pressure political leaders to act while evidencing the power – and perhaps the importance – of one's cause. Public displays, as pictured above, put a face to the cause and can provide a symbol to rally behind.
Those that succeed occur on a focused level, where individual voices matter more to local or regional leaders. For example, a million petitioners nationwide will not matter to local legislators, but a thousand in one city can matter when that many votes decide municipal elections.
As such, combined with political action to work the system and judicial action to regulate the system's activities, protest bolsters these efforts by adding and solidifying the most potent positive resource of all: people.
Your voice matters
If history shows one thing, it is that nothing is immutable.
There was a time when the idea of the people leading was unthinkable. At one point, the existence of the U.S. hung by a thread. The U.S. protected the rights of millions after the Civil War. Once people lost interest, it then allowed others to take them. The same happened just this year with the Dobbs case that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Protest is a powerful amplifier and attention-grabber for one's cause. However, no matter how much one protests, it will do little without the strong arm of the people in elections and political action to back it up. With early voting open through Nov. 5 and the general election on Nov. 8, the chance to lend that arm is here.
You have only one life to live. Do not let others decide the shape of your world. Do not let those that come tomorrow suffer because you did not stand today.
