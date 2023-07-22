As Pride Month came and went, it would not go quietly. In between the celebrations, a growing campaign against companies daring to advertise with LGBT people or iconography settled across the nation.
While once possibly performative, shows of support for LGBT groups by companies are more important than ever.
Be it as small as showing Pride on a company profile or as large as partnering with transgender influencers, these acts – especially when they can harm one's bottom line – are essential to normalizing these ideas in society and proving that hate will not prevail in the fight for civil rights.
The slow march of Pride
It was not a decade ago that standing for Pride in any capacity was a statement in and of itself.
The first state to approve gay marriage, Massachusetts, did so in 2004. Four years later, California voters banned it. When then-Vice President Joseph Biden came out in support of gay marriage, it became a politically contentious issue for the president's 2012 reelection.
Initiatives by companies have been slow to come about. During President Bill Clinton's tenure from 1993 to 2001, efforts to get businesses to support gay rights alone found little support among contacted executives. LGBT business campaigns on their own are relatively new. One example is Nike's Be True campaign which started in 2012.
Public support for LGBT rights has grown dramatically over the last decades. In March 1996, acceptance of gay marriage sat at 27 percent – in 2023, that number rose to 71 percent. While transgender support is more mixed, the slow march of Pride and progress has brought more general acceptance and inclusion in society.
The growing opposition
Just as it becomes more socially acceptable to support LGBT rights, so too has the public opposition against all who support them expanded.
Longtime LGBT rights supporter Bud Light became the fixture of a nationwide boycott after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, seeing them lose business and causing them to walk back their position. Another brand, Target, removed LGBT items from their shelves after a boycott and backlash.
Rather than an act for quick monetary gain, businesses today face serious financial consequences while those whose disposition is against LGBT rights redouble their efforts to deny them a presence in public life.
These efforts were not successful.
In baseball, teams fought back against the anti-LGBT wave. After protests caused the Los Angeles Dodgers to uninvite a group known as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to the team's 10th annual Pride Night, the team later reversed its decision and reaffirmed its commitment to LGBT rights.
The need for normalization
While the past decades have seen a sea of change in support for LGBT rights, those changes are neither inevitable nor irreversible if silence prevails.
The normalization of gay rights has been integral in seeing its support grow around the United States. Ten years after President Obama struggled to offer support, a bipartisan effort to protect gay marriage was passed by Congress.
Making money from these promotions is a good thing. It is an indication that support for LGBT rights has grown to a point where people will support businesses that are in favor of those liberties. Simultaneously, boycotts against these things work to decrease normalization and stifle these things' presence in American society.
Even if done purely for monetary purposes, the impact they have in showing to all that these rights can affect everyday, normal Americans is vital to protect the hard-fought gains of the 21st century.