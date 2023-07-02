President Biden signed the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 to raise the debt ceiling on June 3, preventing the United States from defaulting on their debt, simultaneously ending the debt ceiling crisis and highlighting the disconnection between politicians and everyone else.
This act ended the debt crisis that had been ongoing since January of this year when the country had initially hit its debt limit. Many need clarification on why the debt ceiling exists, what it does, who is affected, and if all this political showmanship is necessary.
The debt ceiling is the limit the country can borrow before it cannot fulfill its financial obligations. The idea of the debt ceiling was initially created in 1917 during World War I to allow the Department of Treasury to have more discretion in spending.
Before that, Congress had to authorize every loan the Treasury took out. After the act was passed, the Treasury was more efficient in obtaining funds, with their only limit being it all had to be under the debt ceiling.
Reaching the ceiling is not the problem; it is defaulting on the debt that causes many issues. When the ceiling is reached, the Treasury does not stop working; it legally has to continue trying to make the payments. The problem comes with where the money comes from. The Treasury would have to pull together funds from various government programs to pay back what is owed.
But eventually, the Treasury would have to start pulling money out of other government programs to get funds. Welfare programs and veteran benefits would be the prime targets, causing untold suffering for vulnerable populations. In addition, the reputation of the US would plummet significantly, causing markets to fluctuate when approaching this limit as they did in 2011.
So, why have politicians been so brazen about their attempts at using the debt ceiling as a bargaining chip? Part of it is because many in Congress will not be personally affected by what happens. If a recession occurs, most often, those in the upper class are making like bandits in the night, as we saw during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
As many know, people in politics are pretty rich; this includes many congresspeople. Due to their wealth and status, they have the privilege of being far above the consequences of a recession. This privilege allows those in power to have the luxury of being disconnected from those they serve, causing them to remain unmoving in the face of change.
Another reason politicians can partake in such brinksmanship is because of how divided the political parties are now, not just among the voters but among the parties themselves. Once the partisan divide reaches a certain point, it becomes harder and harder to gain any sort of compromise without grudges.
As time has passed, politicians have become so angry with each other that they advocate for the execution of their opponents. While death threats from voters are not anything new, death threats from congresspeople themselves are something that has not been for more than 100 years.
The divide between the parties has created such a rift that many politicians are prepared to watch their country’s citizens fall into a recession that was theorized to be similar to the 2008 recession than compromise. Even after it was raised, some politicians still hold a grudge against those that compromised to protect their country from looming economic doom.
“It’s my way or the highway” is a mindset that does nothing but endanger the American people. It puts the country at risk, lowers the country’s reputation, and, most of all, it shatters the confidence people have in the government. If a democracy does not have the trust of its people, it is no better than a dictatorship.