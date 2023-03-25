Ramadan is an Islamic holiday that requires 30 days of fasting from dawn until sunset. To honor this holiday, the federal government and employers should recognize it more.
Working and going to school can be challenging while holding a fast. The lack of support from jobs, education and society weighs a heavy burden on those who participate in Ramadan.
Islam is the third largest religion in the United States, with 3.45 million members, and yet many still remain uneducated. For instance, some do not realize that Muslims fast as early as age 12.
During Ramadan, Muslims practice acts of charity and generosity by abstaining from food and water for the majority of the day. Fasting also aims to clear one’s mind of negative emotions, unnecessary anger and jealousy. It requires concentration and a deep understanding of spiritual reflection.
Most Muslim countries shorten work and school days during Ramadan. People all around the world get time off for Christmas and Easter, whereas other religions very rarely receive the same type of accommodations. In the U.S., studies have shown that the scarcity of federal recognition of Ramadan and other Muslim holidays adds to increased rates of Islamophobia.
Ramadan can be considered emotionally exhausting to some because it is a complete shift in a person’s daily routine. Holding an almost 13 hour fast can cause headaches, nausea and energy deficit.
Muslims break their fast according to the Iftar schedule. This time varies from day to day between 7-8 p.m., and both school and work employers should be considerate of this time range.
Additionally, opening and breaking a fast requires prayer. While a generous amount of Muslims do not pray five times a day, many choose to do so during the month of Ramadan.
Muslim adults in the U.S. still have to obtain their obligations and responsibilities during Ramadan, and support from federal and social recognition can only help. This means allowing Muslim employees to work earlier shifts, providing breaks for students who attend evening classes or providing Muslim athletes with understanding in adjustments of training.
Ramadan deserves acknowledgment, and the absence of education among Americans is alarming. Creating a safe environment for a large demographic of Muslims is imperative.
As a society, we need to highlight the importance of Ramadan and celebrate the Muslim population.
Inclusivity in a workplace, education setting or social gathering is necessary for cultural acceptance. Providing kindness and willingness to learn about Ramadan is a way to spread support for Muslims.