In the past months, the North Carolina legislature has proposed sweeping reforms of state voting laws under the guise of instilling confidence in elections. To anyone who understands them, they do anything but.
As an essential right of a free people, limiting the ability of the citizen to enjoy suffrage is antithetical to upholding the American democratic tradition.
Through stacking the North Carolina State Board of Elections, imposing hurdles to voting such as photo ID and decreasing the privacy of the vote, the right to suffrage is curtailed and damaged throughout the state in a way that tears down the actual confidence of the people in their elections.
Fair and free elections
Throughout most of North Carolina's history, the right to fair and free elections has been a hope – not a guarantee – but today, the right is more expansive and free than ever.
The road to suffrage cost nearly two centuries of hard-fought action to win. It took until 1856 for the property requirement to be lifted, allowing all white men the vote. Although the Civil War ended slavery, the Jim Crow poll taxes, literacy tests and intimidation at the ballot box prevented African-Americans and more from exercising their rights.
1920 saw women get the right to vote. Before 1929, ballots were not secret in North Carolina; often color-coded by party, one could not vote without their neighbors knowing their choice. The 1970s led to suffrage for adults 18 to 21 years old.
Now, every American has theoretical access to the ballot. Measures exist, such as one-stop voting and absentee ballots, to ensure suffrage for those for whom election day is not feasible to vote.
Controlling the ballot box
Those elections will prove less free this coming year.
Supported by a Republican State Supreme Court and supermajorities in the legislature, the Republicans have removed any obstacle to their plan to enact an obligation for photo ID to be able to practice one's right to vote.
Supposed to combat voter fraud, it means every citizen must be able to spend the time to obtain a valid ID or lose their ability to choose representation. The exemptions offered are at the discretion of election officials, introducing possible biases.
More concerningly, the new proposed changes stack the Board of Elections by increasing its membership and placing appointments in the hands of the legislature.
Now, those who control elections are appointed by those who are only removable by themselves or lose those same elections. At the same time, rules around voting designed to restrict the validity of ballots make it harder for the people's votes to be counted, especially by mail.
By every conceivable metric, the right to vote is much harder to exercise for the average citizen and more controlled by the elected official than before.
The foundation of liberty
In a free republic, the right to change one's government is the most
important available. It is the ability to make the government work for one's beliefs without violence that sets apart a free society from a despotic tyranny.
That right must be protected at all turns, for all people, to ensure the validity of that government. Even if done for the right reasons, the actions now considered do little more than harm that right for many and concentrate power with a few. The result is a categorical decrease in the ability for one to trust that their vote will count and that the elections will be fair and free.
The only way to stop it is to exercise that right while the right is still in one's hands.