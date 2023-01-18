The romanticization of teen sex and drug use in entertainment media for drama is damaging.
Many different films and TV shows are centered around teen drama. Unfortunately, many of these frequently include scenes depicting sexual material and the use of drugs or alcohol. Two primary examples of this are in the shows "Euphoria" and "Élite," which feature high-school students who face various obstacles, including relationship problems and addiction.
If addressed effectively, these themes are important to discuss. However, if these themes are used for dramatic effect, it negatively impacts young audiences.
Firstly, the sexualization of minors is problematic. Sex scenes are included in films because "sex sells." It grabs attention and intrigues audiences. However, when it comes to underage characters, these scenes are cause for concern. Even though the actors themselves are adults, the concept of watching people meant to portray minors as being sexually active is disturbing. This is the case within the show "Euphoria."
Furthermore, "Euphoria" and similar shows depict hypersexuality as a form of sexual empowerment. For many, adolescence and young adulthood is the time to explore and learn more about oneself, including sexuality. However, it is damaging to normalize hypersexuality to younger audiences who are potentially unaware of the consequences of reckless sex.
Additionally, these sex scenes are often unrealistic, giving young viewers a false perception of what sex is like. Everything goes according to plan, and the actors look conventionally attractive. Everything is perfect, and nothing is awkward. In addition to the scenes being impractical, many do not demonstrate safe sex practices such as clear consent or contraceptives. With lacking sex education in the United States, these scenes leave young audiences unprepared and insecure.
Moreover, using drugs should not be glamorized. In Netflix's Spanish series "Élite," nearly all protagonists use drugs on screen, including cocaine, molly and alcohol. The show depicts some characters struggling with addiction and the negative consequences that drug use can have. However, the series does more to show drug use as fun and promiscuous than raise awareness about addiction. "Euphoria" is also guilty of this. Even when drugs create problems for the characters, they are dramatic and intriguing for the plot; it never stops them from continuing to do drugs at the next party.
There are multiple ways that fictional media can portray topics such as romantic relationships and drug addiction without sensationalizing minors doing these activities. Portraying all teens as being hypersexual and recreationally using drugs is not a proper discussion of these subjects. Media do not need to have sex scenes to represent teen romantic relationships. In addition, if a show claims to depict the harm of addiction, it should show the negative effects on the user and their surroundings, not just utilize drug usage as a plot device.
Ultimately, romanticizing teen sex and drug use in media to create drama is detrimental. This is not to say that teenagers do not partake in these activities in real life – however, it should not be glorified. Sex scenes are not inherently inauspicious but are also not always necessary for entertainment. Equally important, recreational drug use should not be promoted to young viewers, especially without addressing adverse outcomes. Teen drama series and films should be more aware of their media's impact on their audiences.