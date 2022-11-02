"Did you hear about what happened at East Village?" "Rumor has it that there was a double homicide there!" "I heard it was a robbery…." "Nope, it was a masked armed robber, but no one died." Rumors, rumors, rumors. It is a claim or opinion spread from person to person without reliable standards of proof, typically through word of mouth. However, when put in certain situations, these rumors can be harmful.
Not only are they misleading, but they can be dangerous, and they spread like wildfire around campus. Public safety is no joke at a campus as big as UNC Charlotte. For that reason, rumors can be even more disturbing, unreliable and easier to cause mass panic. Let's take the double-homicide rumor as an example. The speculations were not confirmed nor denied, yet everyone on campus was highly alert and scared. Many slept at their friends' places, and some even left for home. Rumors like these, especially regarding public safety, are bizarre and can create havoc for students.
Ralph L. Rosnow and Eric K. Foster explored the ideas of distinguishing rumors and gossip to further why we, as humans, are so naturally inclined to do so. In his 1991 article "Inside rumor: A personal journey," he said that rumors are public communications filled with personal theories about how the world functions. They are also strategies for making sense to help us deal with our worries and uncertainties.
Rumors have become a constant element of social and organizational environments. As a notion, rumor has synonyms like misinformation and disinformation, which stand for erroneous or inaccurate information. Rumors thrive when there is a lack of news. Social and mass media have spread rumors in modern society through methods such as yellow journalism. Rumors are unfounded but useful comments that circulate when there is uncertainty or threat and serve to inform and manage risk.
While some academics use the terms interchangeably, the line between rumor and misinformation is part of the debate surrounding rumors. Rumors are false information, just like hoaxes and conspiracy theories. People's perceptions and behavior are influenced by expected values, which means a person would weigh the good and bad outcomes of the decision before choosing the optimal one. In the context of the East Village homicide rumor, this can be compared to how it was taken and circulated by many people, preventing many from sleeping soundly that night.
Despite how entertaining gossiping may be, rumors about public safety should not be played with. It is entertaining to discuss conspiracy theories or gossip. Still, when it comes to someone's or a group of people's safety, it can cause a fearful and speculative frenzy. Additionally, it can result in individuals modifying one thing into something else that was never intended. So the next time someone tells you a rumor, do your research and inform yourself before passing it on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.