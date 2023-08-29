Supported by the likes of Charlotte's Tricia Cotham, the issue of school vouchers that provide taxpayer money to fund part or all tuition at private schools has reached the floor of the N.C. legislature. For public schools, it could be a serious problem going forward.
Although some downplay its impact, state subsidization for individuals to attend private schools inherently weakens the structure of public education in funneling funds away from its improvement.
Rather than help to improve the state of education, it serves only to debase an institution already under stress, leaving those without means with a less effective way of advancement and splintering an already divided nation.
Supporting the American Dream
In furtherance of the American Dream and republic, public education is an invaluable asset.
To those with little in life, it is the best opportunity for success. Horace Mann, who led the nation's first board of education in Massachusetts, said in 1848, "Education, then, beyond all other divides of human origin, is a great equalizer of conditions of men."
One may not be born with wealth, but through education, one may compete with those who have millions.
For a republic where the people rule, the proper education of every citizen is essential to ensure that one is knowledgeable enough to understand the matters of state and public policy. Teaching people to think freely is a sure antidote to propagandizing and misinformation that serves the interests of a few before the rights of the many.
As an object of securing the blessings of liberty, ensuring the strength of the people and the opportunity of equal success for every American, there are few things that support the republic as much as public education.
An opposing goal
Even guided by noble beliefs, efforts to support non-public institutions work against those ideals.
Measures to partially subsidize access to private education in North Carolina have gained traction lately in the state legislature. The idea behind them is to help provide the state's citizens with the opportunity to choose their child's education.
The resulting system is antithetical to the idea of proper instruction of the populace. It opens the door for state-sponsored education on the grounds that it serves ideological interests over educational success for students and the knowledge necessary to be a citizen in a republic.
No matter if only a few decide to take up private, non-standard education for their children instead of supporting the public option, it removes funds that could have otherwise been used to pay for textbooks, better teacher wages and to push the limits of what is available for all Americans.
The table of knowledge
Public institutions serve an ultimate goal: to create model citizens that think for themselves and receive competitive knowledge backed by standards set under the scrutiny of experts.
Instead of expanding the opportunity of the average citizen, subsidization of private education forces the state to pay for potentially substandard alternatives based on an ideology in mind, not the pupil's excellence.
This issue is across the political spectrum, be it more progressive teachings or more conservative beliefs being put before learning.
As more money is taken from public schools, it harms the education of those that cannot afford private options while supporting the few that can when those funds could have helped all.
Education is not merely about academic knowledge; rather, It is an opportunity for citizens to be on a level playing field. It shows to every child that rich and poor alike can learn together at the table of knowledge, not divided by their status or creed but united in a common fraternity as equal Americans.