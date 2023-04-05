The debate over the value of homework has shifted with the challenges of online vs. in-person learning. Ultimately, schools should regulate how much homework can be assigned to students.
Many believe that assigned homework is crucial for developing study skills. There is little to no evidence that elementary school students benefit from homework as higher grade levels do.
Instead, it can cause emotional distress and a lack of productivity when copious amounts of homework are assigned. Children can grow to despise academia and feel intimidated by classmates who can complete their homework.
In some cases, lower-income families struggle to provide electronics to complete homework. Roughly 25% of lower-income parents said that their child did not complete their homework without access to computers.
Nightly homework requirements assume all students have access to reliable internet, stable family life and minimal responsibilities. Those who are not accommodated with resources should not be punished for incomplete homework.
Rather than focusing on the amount of homework assigned, schools should concentrate on the quality of tasks assigned. It is deemed effective to review and study materials that are discussed during class time. Research indicates that homework can help improve standardized test scores.
In areas such as Sacramento, Cali., grading policies have played a role in students' success. The county and others surrounding it established restrictions on how much homework could be given.
Implementing retakes and more time to turn in assignments helps marginalized communities most affected by the pandemic. The rift between students and their ability to complete homework was especially eye-opening when schools switched to online learning.
Schools must also consider that not every student absorbs information at the same pace or with the same learning style.
After a long day of school, students deserve a mental break. Furthermore, around 83% of students, ages six through 17, participate in extracurricular activities. It is important to encourage students to participate in extracurricular obligations because it allows them to pursue interpersonal skills.
Many researchers argue that if homework is necessary, it should slowly increase by the student's grade by a system called the "10-minute rule." In many cases, students recall receiving assignments on material that was not previously discussed, leading to further frustration and confusion.
A child's upbringing in education should be positive towards each student's obstacles. Reevaluating the practicality of homework can help ensure a better quality of education. Limiting homework can highlight opportunities for students to engage in class and support students from low-income families.