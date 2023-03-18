Looking for a summer internship or job can be difficult. Finding reliable postings or a position where you meet the requirements is a challenge. Marketing oneself and taking the initiative are crucial.
A summer internship or job can give college students the work experience they are looking for to decide on a career path. A summer internship or job can also get your name into the minds of people who work at the company that can hire or refer them for a job.
Making time to market oneself is important. By doing this, individuals can place themselves within the view of people who could actually hire or refer them to others in the field.
Building a social media following, looking for speaking opportunities and attending events can be ways to market oneself. By doing these things, people may refer someone to other businesses or mention that person by name to potential employers.
Resources through UNC Charlotte, such as Hire-a-Niner, are also good ways to find a summer internship or job. Many employers post jobs on Hire-a-Niner, and the University Career Center holds events to allow people to make connections or grow their understanding of what it is like to be in the career field.
Career meetups are often held in person and via Zoom, with multiple different topics every week. There are also job fairs, often on campus, that students can register for.
Outside resources are beneficial to those who take initiative. LinkedIn and Indeed are great resources for connections to be made. Indeed creates a job board that does not cater to any particular group of people, and LinkedIn allows users to connect with other individuals. They can also post updates to list important accomplishments.
There is also a job board called Handshake that is catered to college students. When someone creates a profile, they input their school, major and GPA. It then shows postings related to their profile.
From there, recruiters can directly message the user to let them know of potential opportunities for interviews. These outside resources can provide individuals with opportunities that have not yet been snatched up.
A summer internship or job can be of great benefit to students. They will add value to your resume and give you great exposure to career options. With this in mind, picking up a summer internship or job can be used as an opportunity to think about the future after graduation.