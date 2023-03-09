Algorithms typically display content based on a user's preferences, but sometimes popular posts will appear regardless. Social media platforms should improve their algorithms to place disclaimers on posts containing graphic or disturbing content.
These posts can include violent footage or discussions of traumatic subjects, including police brutality footage or conversations about sexual assault.
Recently, Memphis police released bodycam footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest, an unfortunate instance of police brutality and murder. This video was violent and would understandably disturb some viewers.
Regrettably, his example is one of many. Individuals on social media often hear and see footage from police brutality instances, gun violence or events where people are assaulted.
Being exposed to graphic content can trigger audiences, which can damage people's mental health, cause stress and potentially remind them of past trauma.
Content focusing on discrimination against a marginalized group can be especially distressing for the group involved. Constantly viewing trauma that affects someone similar to an individual can also bring that individual trauma.
Social media platforms must implement more effective algorithms to filter content and determine which posts need disclaimers. By recognizing certain words, phrases and elements in images, algorithms can protect viewers from triggering or offensive posts.
Moreover, there are also precautions that individuals can take to avoid graphic content. For instance, if social media is causing stress, regulate the time spent on those apps.
Furthermore, many social media platforms provide users with the option to filter out keywords. Inputting terms related to disturbing or controversial topics can help protect users from seeing what they do not want to.
When posting sensitive material, it is crucial to keep the audience in mind. If possible, users should add a clear trigger warning before discussing the subject or re-posting any graphic footage. It is also important to remain empathetic and acknowledge how graphic content can impact different people.
It is possible to stay educated on and discuss serious, graphic topics without actually seeing them. Reading news updates on violent subjects instead of viewing them may affect some individuals less.
Ultimately, social media is not entirely representative of real life, which is why platforms need to put warnings on posts that deviate from ordinary content. Social media platforms should aim to serve users.