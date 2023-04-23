Gay and bisexual men are often turned away from sperm donation banks on discriminatory grounds.
Recently, the FDA ban against gay and bisexual men from donating blood has been under scrutiny in the media and restrictions are slowly lifting. But, unfortunately, the same cannot be said about a similar phenomenon to the blood donation ban: the sperm donation restriction.
This restriction keeps gay and bisexual men from donating sperm to banks anonymously. It has been in place since 2005. Similar to the blood donation ban, gay and bisexual men are rejected due to being considered at higher risk for HIV.
The concept that HIV is a “gay disease” is a false label because not all gay and bisexual men have HIV, as the ban seems to suggest. Additionally, those diagnosed with HIV are not exclusively gay and bisexual men.
Donation restrictions against gay and bisexual men contribute to harmful misconceptions, such as gay and bisexual men are dirty and dangerous.
Policies on sperm donation require donations to be quarantined for six months and tested for HIV before being released, minimizing the risk of transmission. Additionally, the HIV testing used on sperm donations is highly sensitive and accurate. The unique feature of this restriction is that it’s not a full-on ban like its blood donation counterpart; instead, it is an FDA guideline.
Despite not being mandatory, most sperm donation centers follow the guideline. In addition, donations are still accepted at certain LGBTQ+-friendly centers.
However, owners of LGBTQ+-friendly donation centers have been issued warnings through “Form 483” documents. These warnings act as a type of intimidation, as the agency tries to enforce a guideline as they would a regulation.
Despite increased discussion on bans against gay and bisexual men, there have been no actions taken by the FDA to lift the restrictions against sperm donations as there have been with blood donations.
Increased awareness has proven beneficial in making efforts toward loosening the restrictions on sperm donation. However, the issue reemerged in 2012 when the television show “Drop Dead Diva” featured a storyline revolving around the sperm donation ban.
The issue is back in public debate due to the blood-ban discussion and a recent Canadian court case that is gaining attention.
Hopefully, the FDA will lift the ban alongside the blood ban this upcoming year. If not, citizens must keep bringing awareness to the issue to prevent it from cycling in and out of the public discussion for another eighteen years.