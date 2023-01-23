Stress levels are running rampant among college campuses, especially around academic breaks. This is a serious issue because stress harms mental health and academic performance. Students should educate themselves on what stress is and what they can do to mitigate its effects.
A national survey by TimelyMD found that nearly 80% of students are experiencing higher levels of stress or anxiety than they were the year before. Leighton Jones, a first-year business student at UNC Charlotte, discusses the stresses of returning from winter break. “I had some stress coming back from break just because I was used to being home with no school work,” Jones said.
Along with the workload returning from break, possible explanations for the surge in anxiety include family conflict, financial pressures and social isolation, all of which trigger the body’s stress response and cause anxious feelings to arise.
The emotions we experience have a biological basis, and by understanding the mechanisms involved, we gain insight into why we feel stressed and what we can do to cope.
For instance, cortisol, the main human stress hormone, is released into the body when we are exposed to difficult situations. A Harvard study found that college students with 15% higher serum cortisol (levels of cortisol found in the bloodstream) had a direct correlation with lower test performance.
In addition to stressful conditions, the change in weather may also have a physiological effect on mental health. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) occurs when the decreased level of sunlight experienced during winter causes symptoms associated with depression and anxiety.
There are many habits that students can practice to alleviate their stress. Socializing is one of them. “To help deal with the stress, I spent time with friends to take away the stressful thoughts,” said Jones.
Having healthy relationships and people you can rely on is very important when managing the rigors of college. Other practices such as regular exercise, adequate sleep and mindfulness can also help with stress. Research published by PubMed Central found that even going outside and receiving direct sunlight had a significant impact on lowering feelings of anxiety and depression.
College students are increasingly feeling the pressures of school, and their mental health is suffering. Students must take it upon themselves to learn how to manage the stress that comes with college so that they can be both academically and emotionally successful.