It is important that students thoughtfully consider affordability and lifestyle necessities when choosing where to live during college since there are benefits to living on and off campus.
There are three main options for housing: living in on-campus residence halls, off-campus student apartments in University City or living off-campus with relatives in the greater Charlotte area. Overall, living on campus creates the most close-knit experience for students wishing to be involved with campus life.
Living on campus provides students easy access to amenities such as the library, academic buildings, the University Recreation Center, dining halls and more. Living close to these buildings can ease the transition of coming to college. The environment around a student in on-campus housing allows for easy access to social events and activities where new students can make friends.
However, living off campus also has benefits. Students who want a pet can more easily do so, and there is more space to cook food for themselves. For some students, it helps them separate school from their personal lives. By having this independence, these students can understand their individualized needs of living alone or with roommates that closely resemble what living would be like after college.
For some, this eases the transition of moving away from their families. Living in a student apartment creates the need to balance shopping, cooking and other household tasks, which may help students feel more responsible and adult.
That said, living off campus can also have downsides. If living with relatives, a student will not have other students living with them or may have to commute a long distance. These students can come home to a cooked meal while having a room and house to share with people they are already comfortable around. On the other hand, there are also expenses such as a parking pass or car maintenance that a student needs to consider.
When debating the costs of living, living on campus or in an off-campus student apartment can be expensive. Living on campus comes with hefty prices amounting to the "average room and board only covers housing costs for about 9 months," according to debt.org. This can be compared to the typical year lease for off-campus student apartments. At University Crossings in Charlotte, there are one, two and four-bedroom apartments starting at $749 per month per person. These costs can be greatly reduced by living with family.
Furthermore, living on campus or in student apartments within University City allows students to form better bonds with their peers. Living with other people who are also attending the same school provides individuals with friends who can help them get used to being away from home. Moreover, it is always beneficial to have people to do everyday activities with.
All in all, living in an on-campus resident building offers the most close-knit lifestyle for students who want to be integrated with campus activities. However, there are still various benefits to living in an off-campus student apartment in University City or even with relatives in the greater Charlotte area. Make sure to carefully consider where to live at the start of each semester so you can lead a successful life at UNC Charlotte.