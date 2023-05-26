Ghosting is an unhealthy way of ending communication because it is not only hurtful to the other person but can be easily resolved with open communication.
Although ghosting often occurs in dating or romantic relationships, it may also happen in friendships. Because it is simpler to break contact with someone without having to meet them in person, ghosting has become increasingly common.
Many songs talk about this idea, like TXT's "Ghosting," which furthers the idea of loneliness and pain that comes with the action of ghosting. The song tells the story of someone on the receiving side of ghosting who feels confused and anxious after their partner leaves them. Referring to the partner throughout the song as a ghost can convey another message of no contact.
The duration of a relationship with someone does not always affect whether or not they could ghost you. Yet, the effects of ghosting can still be hurtful, no matter how long or short the relationship is. It may also seem easier for the person ghosting to do it at the start of a relationship.
The growth over time of your emotional investment and attachment to a relationship can make a sudden break in communication much more upsetting. This is why the resolution of strong communication and compassion in a relationship may be a better way to avoid unnecessarily hurting each other.
It makes sense that you might want to keep your distance from someone if their behavior is truly creepy or makes you feel uneasy. Prioritizing personal safety and well-being in these situations is important.
Before completely ghosting someone, it is always better to express your concerns and set boundaries in a direct, firm manner. This gives the other person a chance to consider their actions and, if necessary, change themself. Personal safety should come first, and ghosting may be appropriate if it is necessary to defend oneself from someone who is actually threatening.
It's important to remember that there can be reasons why someone decides to ghost, even though it may seem disrespectful to end relationships that way. Some might do it to avoid conflict, while others do it because they find it easier to move on without explanation. However, when ending a relationship, it is more mature and considerate to be open and honest with people, allowing both parties to find closure and move on in a better way.