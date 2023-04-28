As a society, it must be addressed how the clean-girl aesthetic ignores the realities of self-image and the struggles of people of color.
Essentially, the clean-girl aesthetic refers to achieving minimal-effort makeup and slicked-back hair that has recently been popularized on TikTok but has also been implemented in the beauty industry for years.
The representation of this social trend is majorly associated with rich, predominately white and thin girls. Not only does it discriminate against prevalent insecurities that young girls on social media encounter, but it also highlights the idea that anything aside from the "clean" look is considered dirty.
UNC Charlotte fourth-year student, Mary McLaughlin, said that attaining perfect hair and skin without any blemishes is just unrealistic. "If I did not wear makeup or concealer, I would not be considered clean because I have acne," said McLaughlin.
Typically, influencers on social media do not show the hours of work or money put into pulling off the clean-girl aesthetic. Most of the time, filters and enhancements are used in the process, which adds to toxic beauty standards.
The growth of social media has been proven to impact self-esteem and body image negatively. Although social media provides inspiration and creativity within the beauty industry, the clean-girl aesthetic reinforces stereotypical femininity and standards of desirability.
More importantly, it is concerning to see the extent of attention that white "clean girls" get on social media platforms, mainly because it is yet another form of appropriation and erasure. For decades, Black and Latina women have worn the clean-girl aesthetic, but people of color seem to be labeled with negative connotations.
Generally, the entire idea of the clean-girl aesthetic is detrimental because it questions what differentiates people from clean or dirty. People of color are excluded by this trend because textured skin and hair are not included in this look.
There is also a trend featuring skinny girls of color with flawless textured hair and perfectly done eyebrows. UNC Charlotte third-year student Daysha Evans recalled her experience on Black TikTok — a TikTok feature that allows users to view more content by Black creators — as harmful.
Overall, the clean-girl aesthetic is well-roundedly damaging to the perception of beauty and encourages young girls to engage with it. This is why taking accountability for the facade of being "perfect" is crucial.
Beauty brands and modern television essentially promote achieving 'youthfulness' and a 'perfect' complexion. In reality, models shown for beauty products being sold wear more makeup than we think. Their appearance is also enhanced by lighting, retouching technology and editing.
Clean-girl aesthetic stimulates pretty privilege and diminishes the platforms of people with different body types, economic statuses and ethnicities. Diminishing the label of clean-girl aesthetic and nonconforming to harsh trends are ways to improve the awareness of realistic beauty.