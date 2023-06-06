The North Carolina General Assembly passed legislation banning abortion past 12 weeks by overriding Governor Roy Cooper's veto on May 17.
The reasons for these rulings vary, but many unjustifiably invoke religion as their reasoning for doing so, despite the long-standing division between church and state in America.
This follows a trend across the United States, with 13 states currently prohibiting all abortion, with exceptions ranging from limited to none.
Since Roe v. Wade was overturned by Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, states have placed bans and other limitations on abortion. This has caused many issues to arise, causing repercussions affecting everything from normal to college life.
The decision has caused many drastic changes for many students, such as those applying for college out of state in areas with different abortion bans, and caused some medical schools to change or disrupt classes until the laws are finalized.
Other issues, such as internal strife amongst healthcare providers for college campuses and changes in faculty location, have put a large strain on an already unstable education system.
When politicians that support a ban are asked for their reasoning, they often talk of the idea that unborn children have a right to life. However, they are more likely to have religion as their motivator, usually calling upon a God as their justification.
The separation of church and state is part of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The reason for the founding of the country was very much religious. Many colonists settled in America not just for wealth but for freedom of religion.
As time passed, this freedom was less of a guarantee and more of a suggestion. While the establishment of a state religion is against the Constitution, religion is everywhere in America.
"In God we trust" is printed onto the U.S. Dollar, people swear government oaths on books of Holy Scripture, "So help you God" is added to the end of many of these oaths, in many courts houses the 10 Commandments are displayed in the courtrooms and the list goes on.
While this crossover has been present since the founding of this country, now more than ever, this divide is beginning to crumble. Politicians have been using religious rhetoric and quotes to communicate with their constituents in increasingly inflammatory ways over the past decade.
Many politicians do not shy away from the subject. Former President Donald Trump said, "God made the decision" about the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
Some may see these quotes as a turn of phrase, while others have been much more blatant about their disdain for the separation.
Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has said, "I'm tired of this separation of church and state junk. That's not in the Constitution," and "The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church."
While Boebert is one representative, this movement has been building amongst conservatives, such as Pennsylvania Governor Doug Mastriano, who has called the separation of church and state a "myth."
This may seem like dogmatic zealotry, but it is not done solely out of an obligation to the holy. Many conservative politicians use selective religious language as a rallying cry to fuel their agendas. While politicians invoke the name of a God and scripture, they stray from many of the inclusive teachings, using religion as a tool to remain in power.
While legislation and rhetoric are ways this separation is being eroded, education is another. In areas such as Florida, children are being taught that the separation of church and state in America was a misconception on the part of modern lawmakers.
In addition, there has been an effort to remove books from school libraries that cover topics such as the LGBTQ+ community, with many of the bans coming at the request of political groups that are also listed as religious groups.
Religion in and of itself is not harmful. It has served as a beacon of light for many people as a path to turn their lives around for the better, and has also created welcoming communities. However, religion is a deeply personal matter.
It should not be imposed onto others or codified into law. Religion is something people find for themselves and hold to their own standards. Otherwise, it changes from an uplifting light that brings people together to a darkness that consumes all those that do not fit the ideals of the few.